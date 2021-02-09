चमोली जल प्रलयः टनल और आसपास के इलाके से निकाले गए 26 शव, 197 लोग अभी भी लापता

Liveचमोली जल प्रलयः टनल और आसपास के इलाके से निकाले गए 26 शव, 197 लोग अभी भी लापता
12 people who were rescued from tunnel (on Feb 7) are admitted here. They've complained of body ache as they were hanging on iron bar for 3-4 hours fearing water & debris. Doctors said they'll recover soon: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat https://t.co/r9TySt0Mnm pic.twitter.com/ZLIs1RrwVA— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
#WATCH: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat conducts aerial survey of areas affected due to glacier disaster in Chamoli. pic.twitter.com/Ych084CVpV— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
