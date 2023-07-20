Notifications

Indian Rupees Ban in Nepal: नेपाल में कोई नहीं ले रहा भारतीय नोट, व्यापारी परेशान; ये कमीशन का खेल तो नहीं

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, टनकपुर (चंपावत) Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Thu, 20 Jul 2023 10:50 PM IST
नेपाल और भारत के बीच रोटी-बेटी के ही नहीं कारोबारी संबंध भी हैं। नेपाल के बाजारों में सालों से भारतीय करेंसी से लेनदेन चलता रहा है। वर्ष 2021 से नेपाल सरकार ने भारत के सौ से ऊपर के नोट (200, 500 और 2000 रुपये) प्रतिबंधित किए हैं। 

No one is taking Indian notes in Nepal traders and tourists in trouble
भारतीय नोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पड़ोसी मित्र देश नेपाल में वहां की सरकार ने सौ से ऊपर के भारतीय नोट के चलन पर रोक लगाई है लेकिन नेपाल के बाजारों में सौ से छोटे नोट भी नहीं लिए जा रहे हैं। नेपाल के कई प्रतिष्ठानों पर भारतीय नोट से लेनदेन नहीं होने के बोर्ड तक लगा दिए गए हैं। 

नेपाल के सरकारी कार्यालयों में भी भारतीय रुपये नहीं लिए जा रहे हैं। इससे दोनों देशों के कारोबार पर असर पड़ रहा है और कारोबारी भी परेशान हैं। वहीं घूमने और खरीददारी के लिए नेपाल जा रहे भारतीय पर्यटकों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

नेपाल और भारत के बीच रोटी-बेटी के ही नहीं कारोबारी संबंध भी हैं। नेपाल के बाजारों में सालों से भारतीय करेंसी से लेनदेन चलता रहा है। वर्ष 2021 से नेपाल सरकार ने भारत के सौ से ऊपर के नोट (200, 500 और 2000 रुपये) प्रतिबंधित किए हैं। सौ रुपये के नोट पर प्रतिबंध नहीं है और सौ के नोट 25 हजार रुपये तक नेपाल ले जाए जा सकते हैं लेकिन नेपाल के बाजारों में भारतीय नोट को लेकर ऐसी अफवाह है कि अब वहां के व्यापारी सौ और इससे नीचे के भारतीय नोट भी नहीं ले रहे हैं। सीमावर्ती बाजारों में कोई नेपाली व्यापारी भारतीय नोट ले भी रहा है। करेंसी एक्सचेंज के नाम पर 20 से 30 प्रतिशत तक कमिशन लिया जा रहा है।

नेपाल में वैधानिक रूप से चलने वाले भारतीय नोट भी नहीं लिए जाने से दोनों देशों के बीच कारोबार करने वाले व्यापारियों के साथ ही घूमने के लिए नेपाल जा रहे भारतीय पर्यटकों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। नेपाल के राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता मंच के जिलाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र चंद ने बताया कि नेपाल के बैंक भारतीय नोट नहीं ले रहे हैं। व्यापारियों के रुपये बैंकों में जमा नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इसी के चलते व्यापारी चलन वाले भारतीय छोटे नोट भी लेने से बच रहे हैं।

सिर्फ कैसिनो में चल रहे हैं भारतीय नोट
नेपाल के बाजारों में भले ही भारतीय नोट नहीं चल रहे हैं लेकिन वहां के कैसिनो में न सिर्फ भारतीय छोटे नोट बल्कि नेपाल में प्रतिबंधित दो सौ और पांच सौ रुपये के नोट भी धड़ल्ले से चल रहे हैं। कैसिनो में जुआ खेलने जा रहे जुआरी नेपाल में प्रतिबंधित दो और पांच सौ रुपये के भारतीय नोट लेकर बेरोकटोक नेपाल जा रहे हैं और इन रुपयों से लेनदेन कर जुआ खेल रहे हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

