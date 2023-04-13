Notifications

Mussoorie: National Convention Millets-2023 Completion strategy made for production marketing of coarse grains

Mussoorie: तीन दिवसीय ‘मिलेट्स-2023’ का समापन, मोटे अनाज के उत्पादन-विपणन के लिए बनी रणनीति

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मसूरी Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Thu, 13 Apr 2023 10:22 PM IST
सार

सम्मेलन में देशभर के करीब 80 प्रतिनिधियों ने हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने मोटा अनाज खाने के फायदे बताए। साथ ही इनका उत्पादन बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया।

Mussoorie: National Convention Millets-2023 Completion strategy made for production marketing of coarse grains
मिलेट्स-2023 सम्मेलन का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मसूरी में मिलेट्स-2023 के अंतर्गत आयोजित क्षमता और अवसर पर तीन दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन का बृहस्पतिवार को समापन हो गया। सम्मेलन में मोटे अनाज के उत्पादन और विपणन को लेकर रणनीति बनाई गई। साथ ही हर स्तर से मोटे अनाज को बढ़ावा देने पर काम करने का निर्णय लिया।



सम्मेलन में देशभर के करीब 80 प्रतिनिधियों ने हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने मोटा अनाज खाने के फायदे बताए। साथ ही इनका उत्पादन बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया। कैबिनेट मंत्री और उत्तराखंड कृषि उपज विपणन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष गणेश जोशी ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार मंडुआ को एमएसपी में लाने वाली पहली सरकार है। इससे किसानो में मोटे अनाज के उत्पादन के लिए प्रोत्साहन मिला है। मध्यप्रदेश के कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने मोटे अनाज को लेकर अपने राज्य की कृषि नीतियों और बाजरा उत्पादन में अवसर के बारे में बताया।


भारतीय बाजरा अनुसंधान संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ. दयाकर राव ने बाजरे की न्यूट्रिशनल वैल्यू, बेनिफिट्स और प्रोसेसिंग की जानकारी दी। पूर्व महानिदेशक, इंडियन मेडिसिनल प्लांट्स मार्केटिंग फेडरेशन डाॅ. धर्म सिंह ने बाजरा के लाभ और सुरक्षा के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान राष्ट्रीय राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड परिषद के प्रबंध निदेशक डाॅ. जेएस यादव, हरियाणा राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष आदित्य देवीलाल चौटाला ने विचार रखे।

हरिद्वार में व्यापारियों से मिले विशेषज्ञ


कार्यक्रम के अंतिम दिन सभी प्रतिनिधि निरंजनपुर हरिद्वार गए। वहां उन्होंने मोटे अनाज के व्यापारियों से बात की। साथ ही वह मोटे अनाज की सप्लाई कहां-कहां करते हैं, विभिन्न संस्थानों में कितने दाम मिल रहे हैं आदि की जानकारी ली। विशेषज्ञों ने मिलेट्स के प्रकार बाजरा, ज्वार सहित अन्य के बारे में जानकारी ली।

ये रहे मौजूद

गोवा राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश शंकर वेलिप, असम कृषि विपणन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष मनोज बरुआ, उत्तराखंड कृषि उपज विपणन बोर्ड के प्रबंध निदेशक आशीष भटगाई, नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ स्टेट एग्रीकल्चरल मार्केटिंग बोर्ड्स के स्टेट मेंबर मौजूद रहे।
