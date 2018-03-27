शहर चुनें

बीच सड़क पर भिड़े दंपति, गुस्से में सरेराह छोड़ गए अपने बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 10:00 AM IST
कचहरी के पास दंपति झगड़ा करने के बाद दो छोटे बच्चों को सड़क पर छोड़कर चले गए। बाद में मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस दोनों बच्चों को कोतवाली ले गई और शाम को परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। 
पुलिस के अनुसार सोमवार दोपहर कचहरी के पास पति-पत्नी के बीच झगड़ा हो गया था। महिला अपने पति पर अन्य महिलाओं से अवैध संबंध के आरोप लगा रही थी।

महिला बीच सड़क पर ही आरोप लगाने लगी तो पति वहां से चला गया। इसके बाद महिला भी कहीं चली गई, लेकिन दंपति के दो छोटे बच्चे वहीं रह गए। शहर कोतवाल बीबीडी जुयाल के अनुसार सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस बच्चों को कोतवाली ले गई थी। बाद में दंपति के बीच समझौते का प्रयास किया और दोनों बच्चों को परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। 
