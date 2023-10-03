उत्तराखंड: 28 नवंबर से होगा वैश्विक आपदा प्रबंधन सम्मेलन, कई देशों व राज्यों के प्रतिनिधि होंगे शामिल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
उत्तराखंड में आगामी 28 नवंबर से एक दिसंबर तक 6वां वैश्विक आपदा प्रबंधन सम्मेलन होने जा रहा है। इसकी जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने देहरादून में पत्रकार वार्ता कर दी। उन्होंने बताया कि सम्मेलन में कई देशों और राज्यों के प्रतिनिधि शामिल होंगे। पीएम मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को सम्मलेन के आने का निमंत्रण दिया जाएगा।
सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन सम्मेलन के ब्रांड एंबेसडर होंगे। सम्मेलन में जलवायु परिवर्तन के साथ आपदा प्रबंधन के विषयों पर चर्चा होगी।
28 नवंबर को उद्घाटन सत्र होगा। वहीं, सम्मेलन में चार सत्र होंगे। जिसमें 50 टेक्निकल सत्र होंगे। सम्मेलन में कई देशों के विशेषज्ञ, वैज्ञानिक शामिल होंगे। आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग इसे लेकर मेगा शो का आयोजन कर रहा है। सम्मलेन में प्रदर्शनी का भी आयोजन होगा।
#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The 6th session of the Disaster Management programme will be held from November 28 till December 1... People across the world, experts in this field, will also participate in this session. We will request PM Modi and HM… pic.twitter.com/RmEyKvdFwH— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2023
