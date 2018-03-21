शहर चुनें

गरज के साथ देहरादून में शुरू हुई झमाझम बारिश, सुहावना हो गया मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:41 AM IST
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार की सुबह उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में बदरा ऐसे बरसे कि सुहावने मौसम ने दिल खुश कर दिया।
सुबह करीब सात बजे तेज गरज और हवाओं के बाद झमाझम बारिश शुरू हुई। वहीं मौसम विभाग ने राजधानी देहरादून समेत प्रदेशभर में बुधवार को हल्की से मध्यम बारिश की संभावना है।

विशेषकर पहाड़ी जिलों में बारिश और ओले गिरने का अनुमान जताया गया है।
चारधाम समेत ज्यादातर इलाकों में मध्यम वर्षा
