Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News

Dehradun: शुक्लापुर पहुंचे सीएम धामी, बोले- देश-दुनिया के लिए मॉडल होगा हैस्को में बनने वाला नेचर पार्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Wed, 09 Aug 2023 10:44 PM IST
सार

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि शुक्लापुर में जो नेचर पार्क बनाया जाएगा। इसमें प्रकृति प्रदत्त चीजों का उपयोग किया जाएगा।

हैस्को गांव शुक्लापुर में सीएम धामी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने बुधवार को हैस्को गांव शुक्लापुर में प्रकृति के संरक्षण के लिए किए जा रहे कार्यों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने शुल्कापुर में बनने वाले नेचर पार्क के मॉडल का भी अवलोकन किया। सीएम ने कहा, यह नेचर पार्क आने वाले समय में देश-दुनिया के लिए एक मॉडल बनेगा।



मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि शुक्लापुर में जो नेचर पार्क बनाया जाएगा। इसमें प्रकृति प्रदत्त चीजों का उपयोग किया जाएगा। इसे एक मॉडल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। पर्यावरण प्रेमियों एवं शोधार्थियों के लिए यह नेचर पार्क बहुत उपयोगी होगा। उन्होंने कहा, इकोनॉमी और इकोलॉजी में संतुलन बना रहे, इस दिशा में सरकार कार्य कर रही है। प्रकृति के प्रति जागरूक होने के साथ ही हमें अन्य लोगों को भी जागरूक करना होगा।


Uttarakhand: सीएम धामी ने किया साफ, बोले-सशक्त भू-कानून लागू करेंगे, जल्द कैबिनेट में आएगा प्रस्ताव

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हैस्को के संस्थापक डॉ. अनिल प्रकाश जोशी की ओर से इस क्षेत्र में प्रकृति के संरक्षण एवं संवर्द्धन के लिए किए जा रहे हैं। इस तरह के प्रयास राज्य के अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी करने होंगे। उन्होंने जल छिद्रों के माध्यम से जल संचय की दिशा में अच्छा कार्य किया गया है।

वन विभाग व हैस्को ने जल छिद्रों को बनाने का कार्य किया: पदमभूषण डा. जोशी
हैस्को के संस्थापक पदम भूषण डॉ. अनिल प्रकाश जोशी ने कहा, 2010 में जब इस क्षेत्र से जुड़ी हुई छोटी नदी जो आसन की सहधारा भी है। वह सूखने लगी तो इस नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने पर विचार किया गया। इसके बाद वन विभाग व हैस्को ने आपसी भागीदारी से जल छिद्रों को बनाने का कार्य किया। प्रति हेक्टेयर लगभग 300 जल छिद्रों ने पानी को इकट्ठा करना शुरू किया। करीब 44 एकड़ में विभाग और हैस्को की भागीदारी से जब यह कार्य हुआ तो दूसरे ही वर्ष आसन गंगा में पानी की वापसी हो गई। अनेक वन्यजीव साही, जंगली सुअर, हिरन और लैपर्ड यहां आने लगे। यहां अभी पक्षियों के 100 से भी अधिक प्रजातियां हैं। इस दौरान वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने मॉडल के माध्यम से शुक्लापुर क्षेत्र में लगभग 40 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्रफल में बनने वाले नेचर पार्क का प्रस्तुतीकरण दिया। इस अवसर पर महानिदेशक यूकास्ट प्रो. दुर्गेश पंत, निदेशक वाडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ हिमालयन जियोलॉजी प्रो. कलाचंद सेन, डीएफओ देहरादून नितीश मणि त्रिपाठी एवं पर्यावरण से जुड़े अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐसा बनेगा नेचर पार्क
आशारोडी रेंज के अंतर्गत आरकेडिया में हैस्को नेचर पार्क का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसका निर्माण लगभग 40 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में किया जाएगा। इसका उद्देश्य पर्यावरण सरंक्षण के साथ ही जल स्रोतों का विकास, जैव विवधता का सुद़ृढ़ीकरण, वन्यजीवों का संरक्षण, अतिक्रमण की संभावना को कम करना, भू-क्षरण रोकने के साथ ही पर्यटन, बर्ड वाॅचिंग, नेचर ट्रेल विकसित करना और इसे जैव एवं पर्यावरण का अध्ययन सेंटर के रूप में विकसित करना हैं। 294.363 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले इस नेचर पार्क में चैनलिंग फैसिंग, नेचर पार्क गेट, नेचर ट्रेल, तट, वाटर हॉल, बेंच और प्री फेब्रीकेटर शौचालय बनाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा यहां शोभाकार पौधे भी लगाए जाएंगे।
Followed