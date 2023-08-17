Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora News ›   Daily horoscope today 17 August 2023 Aaj ka Rashifal zodiac signs Astrology

Aaj ka Rashifal: तुला राशि वालों के लिए भाग्यवर्धक स्थिति, मीन राशि के जातक करें इसका त्याग, जानें अपना राशिफल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, देहरादून Published by: रेनू सकलानी Updated Thu, 17 Aug 2023 10:45 AM IST
सार

मेष राशि के जातक सबको साथ लेकर चलेंगे। इच्छित सूचना की प्राप्ति हो सकती है। वाणिज्य व्यापार में प्रभावी बने रहेंगे। किस राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन कैसा रहेगा जानिए डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज के अुनसार।

Daily horoscope today 17 August 2023 Aaj ka Rashifal zodiac signs Astrology
आज का राशिफल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

विस्तार
Follow Us

वैदिक ज्योतिष में 12 राशियों–मेष, वृषभ, मिथुन, सिंह, कर्क, कन्या, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुम्भ व मीन–के लिए ये सभी भविष्यकथन किए जाते हैं। तो जानिए डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज के अुनसार आज किस राशि वालों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन।



मेष- इच्छित संदेशों का आदान प्रदान बना रहेगा। परिजनों से सुख सौख्य साझा करेंगे। यात्रा के अवसर बनेंगे। आस्था बढ़ेगी। संपर्क संचार का क्षेत्र बड़ा होगा। साहस पराक्रम को बल मिलेगा। महत्वपूर्ण आर्थिक मामले गति लेंगे। संवाद एवं सहकारिता बढ़ाएंगे। सबको साथ लेकर चलेंगे। इच्छित सूचना की प्राप्ति हो सकती है। वाणिज्य व्यापार में प्रभावी बने रहेंगे। बंधुजनों से संबंध मजबूत बनाए रखेंगे। चहुंओर अनुकूल वातावरण रहेगा। सामाजिक गतिविधियां बढ़ेंगी।                              


वृष- स्वजनों का घर आना खुशी बढ़ाएगा। आनंद उत्सव का माहौल बना रहेगा। मान सम्मान में वृद्धि होगी। वाणी व्यवहार आकर्षक रहेंगे। व्यक्तिगत प्रयासों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। मान सम्मान बढ़त पर रहेगा। चहुंओर सफलता पाएंगे। आस्था संस्कार पर जोर रखेंगे। भव्यता और साज सज्जा पर जोर बना रहेगा। जीवन स्तर संवरेगा। वाणी व्यवहार प्रभावशाली रहेगा। लोकप्रियता बढ़ेगी। अनुकूलन बढ़त पर रहेगा। पुण्यकार्यों से जुड़ेंगे। साख में वृद्धि होगी। योजनाओं को गति देंगे।            

Daily horoscope today 17 August 2023 Aaj ka Rashifal zodiac signs Astrology
डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज - फोटो : amar ujala
मिथुन- श्रेष्ठ कार्यों में संवार बनी रहेगी। विभिन्न लक्ष्यों को समय से पूरा करेंगे। व्यापार में सहजता रहेगी। वार्ताओं में प्रभावी रहेंगे। आधुनिक विषयों में रुचि बढ़ेगी। नवीन मामले पक्ष में बनेंगे। सौदे समझौते गति लेंगे। स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखेंगे। परिवार का साथ सहयोग रहेगा। जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे। सक्रियता से जगह बनाएंगे। सृजनशीलता बढे़गी। लंबित कार्यों को गति देंगे। स्मार्ट वर्क बनाए रखेंगे। अनुकूलता प्रतिशत ऊंचा रहेगा। दीर्घकालिक योजनाएं आगे बढ़ाएंगे। संबंध बेहतर होंगे।                            

कर्क- आर्थिक प्रयास सामान्य बने रहेगे। कामकाज संवार पर रहेंगे। न्यायिक विषयों में धैर्य दिखाएंगे। रिश्तों में सुधार आएगा। वैदेशिक मामलों में सक्रियता रहेगी। खानपान बेहतर बनाए रखेंगे। योजनाओं पर फोकस बढ़ाएंगे। विस्तार के मामले गति लेंगे। खर्च पर नियंत्रण कठिन रहेगा।वाणिज्यिक विषयों में सजगता बनाए रहें। अनुबंधों में जल्दबाजी न दिखाएं। नीति नियम मानें। साथी सहयोगी होंगे। विपक्ष से सतर्क रहें। बजट बनाकर चलेंंगे। आवश्यक कार्य समय पर करें।  

सिंह- आर्थिक मामले पक्ष में बनेंगे। लाभकारी अवसरो में वृद्धि होगी। करियर व्यापार बढ़ा हुआ रहेगा। सहकर्मियों का समर्थन पाएंगे। वरिष्ठों का विश्वास जीतेंगे। उत्साहपूर्वक आगे बढ़ेंगे। स्मार्ट वर्किंग बढ़ाएंगे। पैतृक विषय पक्ष में रहेंगे। रीति नीति पर अमल रखेंगे। तर्कशील बने रहेंगे। लाभ बढ़ेगा। योजनाएं उम्मीद के अनुरूप रहेंगी। आर्थिक उपलब्धियों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। वाणिज्यिक गतिविधियां सकारात्मक रहेंगी। महत्वपूर्ण  प्रयास बनाए रखेंगे। सफलता के संकेत हैं।                                

कन्या- महत्वपूर्ण चर्चाओं को गति देंगे। प्रबंधन के कार्यों में शामिल रहेंगे। सभी का सहयोग रखेंगे। कारोबार अच्छा रहेगा। जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे। संपर्क बढ़ाएंगे। बड़प्पन से काम लेंगे। धैर्य बना रहेगा। पेशेवर संबंध संवरेंगे। शुभ सूचनाएं मिल सकती हैं। निसंकोच आगे बढ़ेंगे। इच्छित सफलताएं बनी रहेंगी। तैयारी एवं कौशल के साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे। बड़ी सोच रखेंगे। वरिष्ठों व मित्रों का साथ बना रहेगा। पारिवारिक कार्यों को बल मिलेगा। योग्यता प्रदर्शन संवरेगा। अवसर का लाभ उठाएंगे।          

तुला- भाग्यवर्धक स्थिति बनी हुई है। उच्चशिक्षा और पद समृद्धि को बल मिलेगा। प्रतिस्पर्धा में अच्छा करेंगे। संपर्कों का लाभ उठाएंगे। आस्था भक्ति बढ़ाएंगे। संबंधियों से तालमेल रहेगा। अनुभवियों से सलाह लेंगे। स्वास्थ्य बेहतर होगा। जोखिमपूर्ण कार्यों से बचेंगे। अनुशासन रखेंगे। निंरतरता पर ध्यान देंगे। बड़प्पन रखेंगे। व्यक्तिगत गतिविधियां बढेंगी। व्यवस्था पर भरोसा रखेंगे। धर्म कार्यों में रुचि लेंगे। मनोरंजक यात्रा हो सकती है। दीर्घकालिक योजनाओं में बेहतर रहेंगे।                                  

वृश्चिक- परिवार के लोगों का सहयोग बना रहेगा। अपनों के लिए प्रयासरत रहेंगे। सहयोग की भावना रखेंगे। रुटीन पर फोकस बढ़ाएंगे। तैयारी पर ध्यान देंगे। भेंटवार्ता के लिए समय लेंगे। चर्चा संवाद मेंं सजग रहेंगे। अनुशासन बनाए रखें। कार्य व्यापार में जिम्मेदारियों को निभाएंगे। धैर्य से कार्य करेंगे। व्यवस्थागत प्रयासों में सतर्क रहे।। वाणी व्यवहार सरल रहेगा। आवश्यक कार्य में ढिलाई से बचें। कामकाजी सफलता बनी रहेगी। ठगों से दूर रहें। स्वास्थ्य प्रभावित रह सकता है।                    

धनु- दीर्घकालिक मामलों में प्रभावी प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उद्योग व्यापार के कार्यों में सक्रियता आएगी। भूमि भवन के विषयोें में गति आएगी। विभिन्न प्रयास संवरेंगे। करीबी सतर्कता बढ़ाएंगे। नेतृत्व के प्रयासों को बल मिलेगा। चहुंओर सुधार बना रहेगा। जोखिम के कार्यों को टालेंगे। खानपान सात्विक रखेंगे। साझा कार्यों में तेजी दिखाएंगे। करीबी उपलब्धि पाने में सफल सकते हैं। व्यवस्था पर जोर देंगे। विपक्ष को अवसर नहीं देंगे। लापरवाही से बचेंगे। फोकस बनाए रखेंगे। बड़ा सोचेंगे।   

मकर- पेशेवर विषय गति लेंगे। सहयोगियों और समकक्षों की बात पर ध्यान देंगे। आत्मविश्वास और आस्था रखेंगे। कार्यशैली प्रभावशाली रहेगी। निजी विषयों में रुचि लेंगे। जिम्मेदारों का सहयोग मिलेगा। कला कौशल से जगह बनाए रखेंगे। मितभाषी बने रहेंगे। विपक्ष के प्रति सजगता बढ़ाएंगे। परिश्रम से परिणाम पाएंगे। उत्साह से कार्य करेंगे। तर्क बहस से बचेंगे। आवश्यक कार्यों में स्पष्टता लाएंगे। सक्रियता बनाए रखेंगे। स्वास्थ्य पर ध्यान देंगे। पेशेवर प्रदर्शन में आगे रहेंगे।

कुंभ- ऊर्जा उत्साह से भरे रहेंंगे। बड़ों की सीख सलाह बनाए रखेंगे। व्यवस्थित व अनुशासित रहेंगे। प्रतिस्पर्धा और भेंटवार्ता में स्पष्ट रहेंगे। महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों में सक्रियता दिखाएंगे। सुलह सामंजस्य से आगे बढ़ेंगे। सभी क्षेत्रो में सकारात्मक प्रदर्शन करेंगे। करियर व्यापार में सफलता पाएंगे। शुभ समाचार प्राप्त होंगे। तेजी से आगे बढ़ने का प्रयास करगे। महत्वपूर्ण मामले बनेंगे। रचनात्मकता बनाए रहेंगे। जीत का भाव बना रहेगा. करीबियों के साथ हर्ष आनंद के अवसर प्राप्त होंगे।                

मीन- परिजनों में सुख सौख्य समन्वय बढ़ेगा। घर परिवार में उर्जा उत्साह बनाए रखेंगे। महत्वपूर्ण सूचनाएं साझा करेंगे। चर्चा संवाद प्रभावी रहेंगे। सुख सुविधाओं पर फोकस रखेंगे। सहनशीलता बढ़ाएंगे। जिद अहंकार से बचें। स्मार्ट वर्किंग बढ़ाएं। सलाह पर ध्यान दें। संबंधों में शुभता का संचार रखेंगे। संकीर्णता एवं स्वार्थ का त्याग करेंगे। कामकाजी सक्रियता दिखाएंगे। पेशेवर वार्ता में स्पष्टता बनाए रहेंगे। आर्थिक लाभ बढ़त पर रहेगा। निजी विषयों में रुचि बढ़ाएंगे। सहजता रखें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed