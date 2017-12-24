Download App
गैंगरेप में शामिल 17 साल के आरोपी को भी कोर्ट ने सुनाई सजा, जानिए क्या था पूरा मामला

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हल्द्वानी

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:53 AM IST
punishment to Minor for a gang rape

jail

विशेष न्यायाधीश (पॉक्सो) प्रीतू शर्मा की अदालत ने गैंगरेप के मामले में दोषी नाबालिग को भी सजा सुनाई है। उसे 21 साल की अवस्था तक बाल सुधार गृह और 25 साल की उम्र तक जेल में रहना होगा। इस मामले में दो आरोपियों को पहले ही सजा सुनाई जा चुकी है।
विशेष लोक अभियोजक नरेंद्र सिंह नेगी के अनुसार बनभूलपुरा क्षेत्र में नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ था। इस मामले में सुनवाई के बाद अदालत ने  डीएनए को आधार मानते हुए अभियुक्त दीपक और महेश उर्फ मैसी को दोषी पाया था।

 एक दिन पहले अदालत ने 376 डी, पॉक्सो सहित अन्य धाराओं के तहत दोषी महेश उर्फ मैसी को 20 साल के कारावास के साथ दस हजार रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई थी। एक नाबालिग को अदालत ने सबूत के अभाव में छोड़ दिया लेकिन बनभूलपुरा क्षेत्र के रहने वाले एक अन्य आरोपी 17 वर्षीय नाबालिग को दोषी करार देते हुए सजा सुनाई गई है।


 
