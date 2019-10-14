शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Corbett national park Open Today For Tourist Booking Full till December

पर्यटकों के लिए आज से खुलेगा कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क का बिजरानी जोन, दिसंबर तक बुकिंग फुल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, रामनगर (नैनीताल) Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 02:00 AM IST
Corbett national park Open Today For Tourist Booking Full till December
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क का बिजरानी जोन मंगलवार से पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। हालांकि बिजरानी जोन के लिए पांच सितंबर से शुरू हुई बुकिंग दिसंबर तक के लिए फुल हो गई है। बिजरानी जोन खोलने के लिए कॉर्बेट प्रशासन ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं।
विज्ञापन
सुबह की सफारी के लिए पर्यटकों की आमद रामनगर में एक दिन पहले से हो गई है। रामनगर के अधिकतर रिजॉर्ट भी फुल हो गए हैं। सीटीआर निदेशक राहुल ने बताया कि पर्यटकों को किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब चिता पर लेटाने से पहले 'मुर्दा' अचानक हिलाने लगा सिर, श्मशान घाट छोड़ कर भागे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Rupee Shimla
Tip of the Day

आप भी घर बैठे अब कमा सकेंगे 20,000 रुपये हर महीना, बस करना होगा ये काम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुआ मकान।
Mau

देखें तस्वीरें: सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट से दहल गया पूरा इलाका, मकानों के ध्वस्त होने से 14 लोगों की मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

गोविंदा
द कपिल शर्मा शो में गोविंदा
पत्नी के साथ गोविंदा
गोविंदा
Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

अक्तूबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में इस दिन जरा बचके

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
wildlife forest department corbett national park jim corbett national park
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

car buying tips and tricks
Auto News

नई कार खरीदते समय रहें सावधान, शोरूम वाले इस तरह लगाते हैं चूना और वसूलते हैं ज्यादा पैसे

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Royal Wedding Haridwar: Rewa Princess Mohena singh and Suyash Marriage Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक दूजे के हुए सुयश और रीवा की राजकुमारी मोहिना, तस्वीरों में देखिए भव्य समारोह

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

ICC ने सुपर ओवर के नियम में किया बड़ा बदलाव, वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में हुई थी जमकर आलोचना

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतका दिव्या की फाइल फोटो 
Etawah

यूपी: न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर हत्या, इस हालत में मिला शव

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अख्तर और विराट
Cricket News

VIDEO: शोएब अख्तर ने की विराट की जमकर तारीफ, सरफराज को बताया 'घूमा हुआ' कप्तान

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

15 अक्तूबर राशिफल: कार्तिक माह के पहले मंगल में इन 5 राशियों वालों को रहना होगा सावधान

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Harbin Z-20 Chinese Helicopter
World

'नकलची' चीन ने किया कमाल, अमेरिका के इस खास हेलीकॉप्टर का बना दिया क्लोन

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Shahi Shadi haridwar: Rewa princess and Satpal Maharaj son Suyash Baraat Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: कैबिनेट मंत्री महाराज के बेटे की बरात में उमड़ी अनुयायियों की भीड़, दिखी 'लघु भारत' की झलक, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका ने पहली बार खोला राज, पति रणवीर और एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर में सबसे बड़ा अंतर क्या?

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली/विजय आनंद
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली BCCI प्रमुख बनने के लिए तैयार, 65 साल पहले यह भारतीय कप्तान भी बना था अध्यक्ष

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Bsf Soldier Death after Bike Fall into Ditch in bageshwar
Bageshwar

छुट्टी पर घर आए बीएसएफ जवान की बाइक फिसलकर खाई में गिरी, मौके पर हुई मौत

छह दिन पहले अवकाश पर घर आए बीएसएफ के जवान की मोटर साइकिल रपट कर सड़क से नीचे गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। दुर्घटना में जवान की मौत हो गई है। वह इन दिनों जैसलमेर (राजस्थान) में तैनात था।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
actress mohena singh marriage with uttarakhand minister son today
Dehradun

शाही शादीः आज विवाह बंधन में बंधेंगी रीवा की राजकुमारी, उत्तराखंड के कैबिनेट मंत्री की बनेंगी बहू

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Another jeweler from Premnagar escaped with money
Dehradun

प्रेमनगर का एक और ज्वेलर्स रकम लेकर फरार

15 अक्टूबर 2019

मसूरी-देहरादून विकास प्राधिकरण के खिलाफ अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठे व्यापार मंडल जाखन के सदस्य।
Dehradun

एमडीडीए के खिलाफ दुकानदारों का धरना शुरू

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत
Dehradun

आध्यात्मिक यात्रा पर उत्तराखंड पहुंचे सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत, भगवान केदार और बदरीनाथ की करेंगे आराधना

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Uttarakhand high court Asks 200 Crore Rupees Marriage garbage disposal Details
Dehradun

गुप्ता बंधुओं के बेटों की शादी के दौरान फैले कूड़े के निस्तारण में हुए खर्चे का ब्योरा तलब

14 अक्टूबर 2019

33 days extended voter verification program
Dehradun

33 दिन बढ़ा वोटर सत्यापन का कार्यक्रम

15 अक्टूबर 2019

The Mayor of the country will meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister soon
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री से जल्द मिलेंगे देशभर के मेयर

15 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के खिलाफ की गई विवादित टिप्पड़ी के विरोध में एस्ले ?
Dehradun

मानसिक संतुलन खो चुके हैं खट्टर : कांग्रेस

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Coding will tell which diseases are increasing
Dehradun

कोडिंग बताएगी, कौन सी बीमारियां बढ़ रही

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए आरबीआई ने पीएमसी बैंक पर लगी पाबंदियों के बीच ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। पीएमसी ग्राहक अब खाते से 25 हजार के बजाय 40 हजार रुपये तक निकाल सकेंगे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:01

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आलिया से करीना की भाभी बनने के सवाल से लेकर नोरा के वीडियो तक, पांच खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Puducherry defeated Manipur by nine wickets
Dehradun

पुडुचेरी ने मणिपुर को नौ विकेट से हराया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बदहाल पडा हनुमद्धाम रोड।
Dehradun

साहब! कब लोगे बदहाल सड़कों की सुध

15 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीकृष्ण और गोपियों की झांकी।
Dehradun

शोभायात्रा में झांकियां रहीं आकर्षण का केंद्र

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएचसी साहिया में एक्सरे रूम पर लटका ताला।
Dehradun

सीएचसी साहिया में एक साल से धूल फांक रही एक्सरे मशीन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आशाराम वैदिक इंटर कॉलेज ग्राउंड से मतदान पेटिओं के साथ रवाना होतीं चकराता की पोलिंग पार्टियां।
Dehradun

दुर्गम में मतदान के लिए 74 पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Nagaland upset after defeating Chandigarh
Dehradun

नगालैंड ने चंडीगढ़ को हराकर किया उलटफेर

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited