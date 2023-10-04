केदारनाथ धाम: गौरीकुंड में देर रात होटल में फटा सिलिंडर, आग की चपेट में आई कई दुकानें, मची अफरा-तफरी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
केदारनाथ धाम में मंगलवार देर रात हादसा हो गया। गौरीकुंड में मंदिर के पास एक होटल में सिलिंडर फट गया। इस दौरान कई दुकानें इसकी चपेट में आ गई। वहीं, आग फैलती देख क्षेत्र में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। गनीमत रही कि इस दौरान होई जनहानि नहीं हुई।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion in the canteen of the temple committee on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road. The SDRF rescue team immediately left for the spot and brought the fire under control. There was no loss of life reported. pic.twitter.com/RHdqRXMnyD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2023
