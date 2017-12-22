बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तारीख घोषित, इस दिन होगी पहली परीक्षा
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:49 AM IST
उत्तराखंड विद्यालय शिक्षा परिषद् द्वारा साल 2018 में होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का कार्यक्रम घोषित कर दिया है।
आगामी बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 5 मार्च से 24 मार्च तक आयोजित होंगी। उत्तराखंड विद्यालयी शिक्षा परिषद की सचिव डॉ. नीता तिवारी ने रामनगर स्थित बोर्ड मुख्यालय में परीक्षा कार्यक्रम घोषित किया।
बताया गया कि प्रदेश में पहली बार प्रवेश पत्र के पीछे परीक्षा कार्यक्रम छपा रहेगा। प्रयोगात्मक परीक्षाएं 1 फरवरी से 28 फरवरी तक होंगी।
उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन 1 अप्रैल से 15 अप्रैल तक होगा। वहीं परीक्षा परिणाम 5 जून से पहले घोषित कर दिया जाएगा।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
