Ankita Murder Case: जांच में पर्यटन नियमों के तहत पंजीकृत नहीं मिला वनंत्रा रिजॉर्ट, अब होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

ऋषिकेश में अंकिता भंडारी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी पुलकित आर्य का वनंत्रा रिजॉर्ट एसआईटी की जांच में पर्यटन नियमों के तहत पंजीकृत नहीं पाया गया। एसआईटी प्रभारी डीआईजी पी रेणुका देवी का कहना है कि रिजॉर्ट उत्तराखंड पर्यटन नियमों के तहत पंजीकृत नहीं था और उसके पास फायर एनओसी (अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र) भी नहीं था। इसलिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने के लिए संबंधित प्राधिकरण को पत्र लिखा गया है। हमें कुछ एफएसएल रिपोर्ट मिली हैं और कुछ अभी बाकी हैं। साथ ही हमने अदालत को फास्ट-ट्रैक कोर्ट में ट्रायल के लिए भी लिखा था। हमारी जांच चल रही है।

It was also found that resort (Vanatara) didn't have a NOC (No Objection Certificate) either...We also wrote to the court for trial in a fast-track court. Our investigation is going on. We've received some FSL reports & some more are yet to come: DIG P Renuka Devi, SIT in-charge