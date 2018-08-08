शहर चुनें

नाबालिग का अपहरण करने वाले को दो साल की कैद

Dehradun Bureau Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 02:48 AM IST
नाबालिग का अपहरण करने वाले को दो साल की कैद
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला
देहरादून। नाबालिग का अपहरण करने के आरोपी को न्यायालय ने दोषी करार देते हुए दो साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। स्पेशल जज पॉक्सो रमा पांडे की अदालत ने दोषी पर पांच हजार का अर्थदंड भी लगाया है। अर्थदंड अदा न करने पर उसे एक माह अतिरिक्त कारावास भुगतना होगा।
शासकीय अधिवक्ता भरत सिंह नेगी ने बताया कि 17 फरवरी 2017 को वसंत विहार थाने में एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी नाबालिग पुत्री के अपहरण की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। आरोप था कि उसकी पुत्री को जीसान राही नाम का एक व्यक्ति अपने घर बिहार लेकर गया है। उसकी खोज में वह बिहार भी गया था, मगर उसे वहां से बेरंग ही लौटना पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच की। 20 फरवरी 2017 को पुलिस ने बिहार के किशनगंज इलाके से जीसान के घर से लड़की को बरामद कर लिया। हालांकि, उस वक्त जीसान भागने में सफल हो गया था। अधिवक्ता नेगी ने बताया कि मुकदमे में अभियोजन की ओर से कुल सात गवाह पेश किए गए। मंगलवार को अदालत ने इस मुकदमे में फैसला सुनाते हुए जीसान को दो साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई है।

