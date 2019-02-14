शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   ऑल स्टार की टीम फाइनल में पहुंची

ऑल स्टार की टीम फाइनल में पहुंची

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:51 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सोशल बलूनी क्रिकेट एकेडमी की ब्लू टीम को हराकर ऑल स्टार एकेडमी की टीम अंडर-14 स्व. वीसी जैन क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंच गई है। फाइनल मुकाबला ऑल स्टार एकेडमी और सोशल बलूनी एकेडमी की रेड टीम के बीच शुक्रवार को खेला जाएगा।
दून क्रिकेट एकेडमी के ग्राउंड पर चल रहे टूर्नामेंट में बुधवार को दूसरा सेमीफाइनल फाइनल मुकाबला सोशल बलूनी ब्लू और ऑल स्टार के बीच खेला गया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सोशल बलूनी की टीम 40 ओवर में 193 रन बनाकर ऑलआउट हो गई। टीम के लिए आदित्य ने 59 रनों की पारी खेली। इसके अलावा राहुल और सचिन ने 42-42 व अनिल ने 25 रनों का योगदान दिया। ऑल स्टार के गेंदबाज युवराज और शिवा ने तीन-तीन विकेट चटकाए। 194 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी ऑल स्टार की टीम ने पांच विकेट रहते मैच जीत लिया। टीम के लिए अर्श 96 और नीरज 29 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।

Recommended

Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2019

MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
dinesh karthik wife
MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
murali and nikita
Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2019

WhatsApp
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp ने राज्यसभा सांसद का अकाउंट किया बंद, आपका भी हो सकता है ब्लॉक

13 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

पड़ोसन को घर से भगा ले गए थे सौरव गांगुली, परिवार से जंग और कोर्ट मैरिज की है ये कहानी

13 फरवरी 2019

sourav and dona
sourav ganguly
Cricket News

पड़ोसन को घर से भगा ले गए थे सौरव गांगुली, परिवार से जंग और कोर्ट मैरिज की है ये कहानी

13 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

सलमान खान अपनी हीरोइनों को होठों पर कभी नहीं करते Kiss, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

13 फरवरी 2019

सलमान खान
salman khan
Daisy Shah and salman khan
सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान अपनी हीरोइनों को होठों पर कभी नहीं करते Kiss, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

बेटी के साथ किस करने को लेकर विवादों में आए थे महेश भट्ट, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के विवादित KISS

13 फरवरी 2019

bollywood controversies kiss
mika singh
siddharth mallya deepika kiss
mahesh bhatt
Bollywood

बेटी के साथ किस करने को लेकर विवादों में आए थे महेश भट्ट, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के विवादित KISS

13 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

प्यार से उठ चुका था चेतना का भरोसा, फिर बड़ी मुश्किल से दिल जीत पाए अनिल कुंबले

13 फरवरी 2019

anil kumble
anil kumble and chethana
anil kumble and chethana
Cricket News

प्यार से उठ चुका था चेतना का भरोसा, फिर बड़ी मुश्किल से दिल जीत पाए अनिल कुंबले

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

13 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

खेती ने नए तरीके
World

शहरवासियों को खेती सिखाने लिए शहरों में हो रही है कॉमर्शियल फार्मिंग

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

48.5 मिलियन टन हुआ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कचरा, नॉर्वे, स्विट्जरलैंड में बन रहा सबसे ज्यादा

12 फरवरी 2019

Demo pic
Bizarre News

एयरपोर्ट पर चेकिंग के दौरान महिला के पैंट से मिली ऐसी चीज, देखते ही सन्न रह गए अधिकारी

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

मिशन-2019: प्रियंका के लिए यूपी में करिश्मा किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एसबीआई
Dehradun

नए डेबिट कार्ड में भी सेंधमारी की आशंका, एसबीआई ने ग्राहकों को किया अलर्ट

हाल ही में बैंकों द्वारा दिए गए ईएमवी चिप वाले डेबिट कार्ड या क्रेडिट कार्ड भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। इसे लेकर भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने अपने सभी ग्राहकों को अलर्ट किया है। एसबीआई ने ग्राहकों को ई-मेल भेजकर सचेत रहने को कहा है।

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा जहरीली शराब का मामला, एक्शन टेकन कमेटी की रिपोर्ट 10 दिन में दाखिल करने के निर्देश

13 फरवरी 2019

सीरीज जीतने से ज्यादा अहम वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी
Dehradun

सीरीज जीतने से ज्यादा अहम वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी

14 फरवरी 2019

court
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट ने रुड़की नगर निगम मामले में सरकार से फिर मांगा जवाब, दिया दो हफ्ते का समय

13 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत धरने पर बैठे
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बजट सत्र का तीसरा दिन, विपक्ष का वॉकआउट, चौथी बार स्थगित हुई सदन की कार्यवाही

13 फरवरी 2019

डॉक्टरों, अस्पताल संचालकों का आंदोलन फिर शुरू
Dehradun

डॉक्टरों, अस्पताल संचालकों का आंदोलन फिर शुरू

14 फरवरी 2019

दून अस्पताल में आसान होगी आंतों की जांच
Dehradun

दून अस्पताल में आसान होगी आंतों की जांच

14 फरवरी 2019

11 पदों पर 46 ने पेश की दावेदारी
Dehradun

11 पदों पर 46 ने पेश की दावेदारी

14 फरवरी 2019

पैकेज राशि कम बताकर इलाज से पल्ला झाड़ रहे अस्पताल
Dehradun

पैकेज राशि कम बताकर इलाज से पल्ला झाड़ रहे अस्पताल

14 फरवरी 2019

भवन कर वसूली के लिए कल से लगेंगे शिविर
Dehradun

भवन कर वसूली के लिए कल से लगेंगे शिविर

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कैंसर ने दो साल पहले छीन ली थी जीभ, फिर भी इनके नगमों के दीवाने हैं सैकड़ों लोग

कैंसर... एक ऐसी बीमारी है, जिसकी पुष्टि एक आम इंसान को तोड़ कर रख देती है। लेकिन इस दुनिया में कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो इस बीमारी को मात दे चुके हैं। ऐसे ही एक आदमी से हम आपको मिलवाने जा रहे हैं, जिनका नाम है संदीप गोयल।

9 फरवरी 2019

मोहन भागवत 00:59

चार दिवसीय दौरे पर देहरादून पहुंचे आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत

5 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 2:39

राम मंदिर को लेकर अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना, कहा स्टैंड साफ करें राहुल

2 फरवरी 2019

देहरादून 2:02

गुस्साई भीड़ ने किया दिल्ली-यमुनोत्री हाईवे जाम, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

20 जनवरी 2019

DDN BRIDGE 3:05

देहरादून में गिरा 115 साल पुराना पुल, दो लोगों की गई जान

28 दिसंबर 2018

Related

झाझरा में 18 से बनेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
Dehradun

झाझरा में 18 से बनेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

14 फरवरी 2019

स्वाइन फ्लू बीमारी से महिला मरीज की मौत, सात नए मरीज सामने आए
Dehradun

स्वाइन फ्लू बीमारी से महिला मरीज की मौत, सात नए मरीज सामने आए

14 फरवरी 2019

एमडीडीए को ई-गवर्नेंस में मिला गोल्ड मेडल
Dehradun

एमडीडीए को ई-गवर्नेंस में मिला गोल्ड मेडल

14 फरवरी 2019

आज मचेगी एडवेंचर ट्रैवल की धूम
Dehradun

आज मचेगी एडवेंचर ट्रैवल की धूम

14 फरवरी 2019

विकासनगर ने आस्था एकेडमी को हराया
Dehradun

विकासनगर ने आस्था एकेडमी को हराया

14 फरवरी 2019

अफगानिस्तान की टीम
Local Sports

टी-20 के लिए देहरादून पहुंची अफगानिस्तान की मुख्य टीम, 21 को आयरलैंड से होगा मुकाबला

13 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.