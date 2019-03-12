शहर चुनें

दिल्ली को हराकर बंगाल बना चैंपियन

दिल्ली को हराकर बंगाल बना चैंपियन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 01:50 AM IST
दिल्ली को हराकर बंगाल बना चैंपियन
देहरादून। बंगाल की टीम ने दिल्ली की टीम को हराकर बीसीसीआई की महिला अंडर-19 वन डे लीग एंड नॉकआउट टूर्नामेंट का खिताब जीत लिया। फाइनल मुकाबले में बारिश ने खलल डाली। जिसकी वजह से मैच पूरा नहीं हो सका। वीजेडी मेथड से मैच में बंगाल की टीम ने 26 रनों से जीत दर्ज की।
सोमवार को दून के अभिमन्यु क्रिकेट एकेडमी में टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला बंगाल और दिल्ली के बीच हुआ। बंगाल ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 50 ओवर में पूरे विकेट पर 181 रन बनाए। टीम के लिए अंकिता ने 40, के अग्रवाल ने 49 व ममता ने 25 सर्वाधिक रन बनाए। दिल्ली की गेंदबाज मधु ने तीन विकेट अपने नाम किए। जवाब में मैदान में उतरी दिल्ली की टीम को पहला झटका पहली ही गेंद पर मानसी शर्मा के रूप में लगा। इसके बाद 21 के स्कोर पर दिल्ली को दो और झटके लगे। एक समय टीम के तीन बल्लेबाज केवल 21 रनों पर आउट हो गए। टीम 38 ओवर ही खेली थी कि बारिश ने मैच में खलल डाल दी। इसके बाद मैच दूबारा नहीं हो सका। जिसके बाद मैच का परिणाम निकालने के लिए वीजेडी मेथड का सहारा लेना पड़ा। इसमें बंगाल की टीम ने 26 रनों से जीत दर्ज की।

