शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   उतराखंड महासंघ करेगा दलितों के विकास के लिए काम

उतराखंड महासंघ करेगा दलितों के विकास के लिए काम

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 01:52 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
विज्ञापन
देहरादून। प्रदेश की अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जन जाति और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के विकास के लिए उत्तराखंड महासंघ का गठन किया गया है। नव गठित महासंघ के अध्यक्ष जगराम सिंह का कहना है कि संघ प्रदेश के दलितों, पिछड़ों के विकास और उनके हितों के लिए संघर्ष करेगा।
रविवार को परेड ग्राउंड स्थित प्रेस क्लब में जगराम सिंह ने मीडिया से कहा कि प्रदेश की अब तक की सरकारों की ओर से दलितों के आरक्षण का पूरा नहीं किया है। इसके चलते महासंघ का गठन करना पड़ा। उन्होंने सरकार से जाति व स्थायी निवास प्रमाणपत्र के बाबत राज्य गठन की तिथि को कट ऑफ डेट मानने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा नौकरी के दौरन सफाईकर्मी की मृत्यु पर आश्रितों को 10 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि मांगें पूरी नहीं होने पर उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

Recommended

भारतीय रेलवे
Government Jobs

विश्व का सबसे बड़ा भर्ती आंदोलन... भारतीय रेलवे में 1.2 लाख पदों पर भर्तियां, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

7 अक्टूबर 2018

IND v WI Live scorecard of first test, Day 3 from Rajkot
Cricket News

भारत की टेस्ट इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी जीत, विंडीज को पारी और 272 रन से रौंदा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Smallest train of country in Kerala
India News

इस राज्य में है देश की सबसे छोटी ट्रेन, महज 9 किमी का सफर तय करती है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली
virat kohli test
virat kohli records
विरुष्का
Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब सलमान खान के खिलाफ बोलीं तनुश्री दत्ता, 'वो कोई भगवान है क्या...'

7 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब सलमान खान के खिलाफ बोलीं तनुश्री दत्ता, 'वो कोई भगवान है क्या...'

7 अक्टूबर 2018

bjp worker sexually molest ips wife in rudrapur
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: छेड़छाड़ पर आईपीएस की पत्नी ने भाजपा कार्यकर्ता को चप्पलों से पीटा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में सरेआम जलील की गईं नेहा पेंडसे, हुआ ऐसा शर्मनाक हाल

7 अक्टूबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

अधिक पैसा होने पर ज्यादा जीते हैं लोग, आज जान ही लो इस बात में है कितनी सच्चाई

7 अक्टूबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

मां ने शराब के नशे में अपने बेटे के साथ कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर होंगे हैरान

7 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव सर्वेक्षण
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में भाजपा गंवा सकती है सत्ता, कांग्रेस को बहुमत: सर्वे  

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Barbie look is not good for this woman, know why
India News

बार्बी डॉल जैसा लुक इस महिला के लिए है सजा जैसा, रहना पड़ता है कैद में

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Smallest train of country in Kerala
India News

इस राज्य में है देश की सबसे छोटी ट्रेन, महज 9 किमी का सफर तय करती है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

53 साल के 'नाबालिग' को मिली अस्पताल और पोस्टमार्टम कक्ष साफ करने की सजा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Assembly elections will be held in five states including madhya pradesh and rajasthan this year
India News

मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़: यह है तीनों राज्यों की वर्तमान राजनीतिक तस्वीर

6 अक्टूबर 2018

तरुण संवाद
India News

तरुण संवाद: किसान आंदोलन और देशभर में उनकी स्थिति पर क्या कहते हैं जेकेजी स्कूल के बच्चे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Karnataka Davanagere of KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel
India News

वीडियोः आपने बंदर के हाथ में उस्तरा तो सुना होगा, क्या कभी देखा है स्टीयरिंग

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

फैक्ट्री
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने हरिद्वार की 33 औद्योगिक ईकाइयों को बंद करने का दिया नोटिस

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के मानकों का अनुपालन नहीं करने पर राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने हरिद्वार जिले की 33 इकाइयां को बंद करने का नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
464 परिवार इस बार अपने घर में मनाएंगे दीवाली
Dehradun

464 परिवार इस बार अपने घर में मनाएंगे दीवाली

8 अक्टूबर 2018

ऋषिकेश में उद्योगपतियों के साथ गंगा आरती करते सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: अनुराधा पौडवाल के भजनो से भक्तिमय हुई तीर्थनगरी, उद्योगपतियों के लिए यादगार बनी गंगा आरती

7 अक्टूबर 2018

एक्सीडेंट और झगड़े के बाद चौकी में हंगामा
Dehradun

एक्सीडेंट और झगड़े के बाद चौकी में हंगामा

8 अक्टूबर 2018

उद्योगपतियों के लिए यादगार बनी गंगा आरती
Dehradun

उद्योगपतियों के लिए यादगार बनी गंगा आरती

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पास न दिखाने पर दो अधिकारियों को गेट पर रोका
Dehradun

पास न दिखाने पर दो अधिकारियों को गेट पर रोका

8 अक्टूबर 2018

देश का हर एक व्यक्ति इन्वेस्टर : गोयल
Dehradun

देश का हर एक व्यक्ति इन्वेस्टर : गोयल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

जॉली ग्रांट एयरपोर्ट
Dehradun

इन दिन पिथौरागढ़ के लिए जौलीग्रांट हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरेगा नौ सीटर विमान

7 अक्टूबर 2018

मंथन टीम आठ विकेट से जीती
Dehradun

मंथन टीम आठ विकेट से जीती

8 अक्टूबर 2018

जागरुकता की कमी से बढ़ रहे स्तन कैंसर के मामले
Dehradun

जागरुकता की कमी से बढ़ रहे स्तन कैंसर के मामले

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

सिर्फ पांच मिनट में देखिए, उत्तराखंड की ‘डबल स्पीड’ पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी

रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देहरादून में उत्तराखंड इन्वेस्टर्स समिट का उद्घाटन किया। दो दिन तक चलने वाली इस इन्वेस्टर्स समिट में कई देशों के निवेशकों ने हिस्सा लिया।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम मोदी 0:36

पीएम ने किया उत्तराखंड इन्वेस्टर्स समिट का उद्घाटन, बोले भारत में दुनिया का नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता

7 अक्टूबर 2018

केदारनाथ 1:04

केदारनाथ में बर्फबारी, मौसम हुआ सर्द

7 अक्टूबर 2018

लव क्रांति 1:20

बीजेपी विधायक का विवादित बयान, बोले लव क्रांति से देंगे लव जिहाद का जवाब

5 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:19

VIDEO: पति-पत्नी के बीच आया बाबा तो फिर सरेआम हुई चप्पलों से पिटाई

29 सितंबर 2018

Related

पीएम का राज्यपाल व सीएम ने किया स्वागत
Dehradun

पीएम का राज्यपाल व सीएम ने किया स्वागत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

अवनीश के धमाल से टीम उतराखंड की पहली जीत
Dehradun

अवनीश के धमाल से टीम उतराखंड की पहली जीत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

शहीद और हमारे पितृ ईष्ट देवता के सम्मान : अग्रवाल
Dehradun

शहीद और हमारे पितृ ईष्ट देवता के सम्मान : अग्रवाल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

अंधविश्वास से बचाता है वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण : वेंकटेश्वरन
Dehradun

अंधविश्वास से बचाता है वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण : वेंकटेश्वरन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

सिख श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था हेमकुंड साहिब रवाना
Dehradun

सिख श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था हेमकुंड साहिब रवाना

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पद घटाकर अतिथि शिक्षकों से धोखा कर रही सरकार
Dehradun

पद घटाकर अतिथि शिक्षकों से धोखा कर रही सरकार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.