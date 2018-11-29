शहर चुनें

8 दिसंबर को सैन्य अधिकारियों का दल करेगा बेस अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

8 दिसंबर को सैन्य अधिकारियों का दल करेगा बेस अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

Dehradun Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 09:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

श्रीनगर। सैन्य अधिकारियों का एक दल आगामी आठ दिसंबर को बेस अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करेगा। सेना की ओर से इस संबंध में उत्तराखंड शासन को मेल के माध्यम अवगत कराया गया है। मेल की कॉपी मेडिकल कालेज प्रशासन को भी की गई है।
राजकीय मेडिकल कालेज सेना को हस्तांतरित किए जाने की प्रक्रिया के तहत कार्रवाई जारी है। सेना की सेंट्रल कमंाड (मेडिकल) की ओर से उत्तराखंड शासन के चिकित्सा शिक्षा सचिव को मेल भेजा गया है, जिसमें लिखा गया है कि मेडिकल कालेज में सेना के 200 बेड का अस्पताल स्थापित किए जाने के लिए सैन्य अधिकारियों का एक दल आठ दिसंबर को श्रीनगर पहुंचेगा। दल में ले. जनरल एम गांगुली, मेजर जनरल बीएन कपूर, ले. कर्नल जितेश शामिल होंगे। मेल की कॉपी मेडिकल कालेज के प्राचार्य को भी की गई है। हालांकि कालेज प्रशासन इस संबंध में स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं दे रहा है।






सांग नदी में मिला अधजला शव
Dehradun

देहरादून: नदी में मिला अधजला शव, ओएनजीसी के असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर ने लगाई फांसी

देहरादून के रायपुर क्षेत्र में थानो रोड पर सौंग नदी में अधजला शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। वहीं ओएनजीसी देहरादून में ट्रेंनिंग के लिए आए असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

29 नवंबर 2018

सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज
Dehradun

सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज

29 नवंबर 2018

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफी 2018: उत्तराखंड की गेंदबाजी के सामने अरुणाचल पस्त 

29 नवंबर 2018

कत्यूरी शैली में नजर आएगा धारी देवी मंदिर
Dehradun

कत्यूरी शैली में नजर आएगा धारी देवी मंदिर

29 नवंबर 2018

पुरस्कार वितरण के साथ संपन्न हुआ गौचर मेला
Dehradun

पुरस्कार वितरण के साथ संपन्न हुआ गौचर मेला

29 नवंबर 2018

बिड़ला परिसर छात्र संघ विवाद, विवि प्रशासन के लिए गले की हड्डी
Dehradun

बिड़ला परिसर छात्र संघ विवाद, विवि प्रशासन के लिए गले की हड्डी

29 नवंबर 2018

छात्र निभाएं जल प्रबंधन का दायित्व, परिवार के लिए बनाएं चार्ट
Dehradun

छात्र निभाएं जल प्रबंधन का दायित्व, परिवार के लिए बनाएं चार्ट

29 नवंबर 2018

छात्र नेताओं व पुलिस में हुई नोंक-झोंक
Dehradun

छात्र नेताओं व पुलिस में हुई नोंक-झोंक

29 नवंबर 2018

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी 2018: उत्तराखंड ने बिहार को एक पारी और 190 रनों से हराया

29 नवंबर 2018

धुनारघाट-मठकोट मोटर मार्ग बना खस्ताहाल
Dehradun

धुनारघाट-मठकोट मोटर मार्ग बना खस्ताहाल

29 नवंबर 2018

नगर के भुवनेश्वरी मंदिर सहित दो दुकानों में चोरी
Dehradun

नगर के भुवनेश्वरी मंदिर सहित दो दुकानों में चोरी

29 नवंबर 2018

एप्रोच रोड निर्माण कार्य जारी रखने पर बनी सहमति
Dehradun

एप्रोच रोड निर्माण कार्य जारी रखने पर बनी सहमति

29 नवंबर 2018

कदम-कदम बढ़ाए जा, खुशी के गीत गाए जा...
Dehradun

कदम-कदम बढ़ाए जा, खुशी के गीत गाए जा...

29 नवंबर 2018

फूलों की घाटी में नंदा देवी राष्ट्रीय पार्क प्रशासन ने लगाए छह ट्रैक कैमरे
Dehradun

फूलों की घाटी में नंदा देवी राष्ट्रीय पार्क प्रशासन ने लगाए छह ट्रैक कैमरे

29 नवंबर 2018

एनआईटी हिट एंड रन मामले में आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में दाखिल
Dehradun

एनआईटी हिट एंड रन मामले में आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में दाखिल

29 नवंबर 2018

बदरीनाथ विधायक का किया फूल-मालाओं से स्वागत
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ विधायक का किया फूल-मालाओं से स्वागत

29 नवंबर 2018

