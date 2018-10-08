शहर चुनें

चाय की दुकान से 14 पेटी अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद

चाय की दुकान से 14 पेटी अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 09:52 PM IST
थराली। तहसील ग्वालदम मार्ग पर संचालित एक चाय की दुकान से पुलिस ने अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब की 14 पेटियां बरामद कीं। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
पुलिस उपाधीक्षक मिथिलेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में ग्वालदम मार्ग पर मच्छीताल में एक चाय की दुकान पर छापेमारी की गई। दुकान से 14 पेटी अवैध शराब मिली। मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि शराब दुकान के भीतर गड्ढा बनाकर बेचने के लिए रखी गई थी। मामले में दुकानदार सुझान सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया यगा है।

