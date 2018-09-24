शहर चुनें

राशन की दुकानों से खाली लौट रहे ग्रामीण

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 24 Sep 2018 09:44 PM IST
नारायणबगड़। पूर्ति विभाग के कर्मियों के हड़ताल के कारण लोग राशन के लिए परेशान हैं। 13 दिनों से लोग राशन की दुकानों पर आ रहे हैं लेकिन राशन नहीं मिलने से उन्हें बैरंग लौटना पड़ रहा है। वहीं स्कूलों में मध्याह्न भोजन योजना भी लड़खड़ा गई है।
जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी के स्थानांतरण की मांग के लिए पूर्ति विभाग के कर्मचारी 12 सितंबर से हड़ताल पर हैं, जिससे सरकारी दुकानों में राशन की सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही है। ग्रेन डीलर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष दलीप सिंह नेगी ने कहा कि जुलाई के बाद से दुकानों में राशन का आवंटन नहीं हो पाया था। ऐसे में अब लोग अगस्त और सितंबर का राशन लेने दुकानों में पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन दुकानों में राशन नहीं है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
nainital high court
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा अंडर-16 क्रिकेट टीम के चयन का मामला, यहां जानिए...

हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य की अंडर 16 क्रिकेट टीम के चयन में गड़बड़ी के मामले में उत्तराखंड क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन, हरिद्वार जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन और उत्तराखंड क्रिकेट कंसेंसेस कमेटी को नोटिस जारी कर एक अक्टूबर तक जवाब दाखिल करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

24 सितंबर 2018

garbage
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: अब नगर निगम किसी भी समय नहीं उठा सकेगा देहरादून का कूड़ा, हाईकोर्ट ने दिया 'टाइम टेबल'

24 सितंबर 2018

sharman joshi
Dehradun

देहरादून में ख्वाबों का घर बनाएंगे शरमन, कहा बन गया है दून से नया रिश्ता 

24 सितंबर 2018

शिक्षा प्रेरकों ने की समायोजन व मानदेय भुगतान की मांग
Dehradun

शिक्षा प्रेरकों ने की समायोजन व मानदेय भुगतान की मांग

24 सितंबर 2018

बीएड की रिक्त सीटों के लिए काउंसिलिंग
Dehradun

बीएड की रिक्त सीटों के लिए काउंसिलिंग

24 सितंबर 2018

एटीएम कार्ड का पिन पूछकर से की 3
Dehradun

एटीएम कार्ड का पिन पूछकर से की 3

24 सितंबर 2018

nh 74 scam sit file charge sheet against five accused
Dehradun

एनएच 74 घोटाले में एसआईटी ने पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ दाखिल की चार्जशीट

24 सितंबर 2018

जीआईसी जखंड में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी पर सरिया से हमला
Dehradun

जीआईसी जखंड में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी पर सरिया से हमला

24 सितंबर 2018

तीसरे दिन भी बदरीनाथ, हेमकुंड साहिब की चोटियों पर हुआ हिमपात-compat
Dehradun

तीसरे दिन भी बदरीनाथ, हेमकुंड साहिब की चोटियों पर हुआ हिमपात-compat

24 सितंबर 2018

बेस अस्पताल के आकस्मिक-गायनी वार्ड की छत से टपक रहा पानी
Dehradun

बेस अस्पताल के आकस्मिक-गायनी वार्ड की छत से टपक रहा पानी

24 सितंबर 2018

सूचना अधिकार में उपलब्ध कराई शिक्षकों की सूची पर विवाद
Dehradun

सूचना अधिकार में उपलब्ध कराई शिक्षकों की सूची पर विवाद

24 सितंबर 2018

परीक्षा में असफल होने पर विवि प्रतिनिधि और कोषाध्यक्ष का निर्वाचन हुआ रद्द
Dehradun

परीक्षा में असफल होने पर विवि प्रतिनिधि और कोषाध्यक्ष का निर्वाचन हुआ रद्द

24 सितंबर 2018

घना जंगल
Dehradun

चल रही थी 160 एकड़ वन भूमि को हड़पने की साजिश, ऐसे खुली पोल

24 सितंबर 2018

महिला कवयित्रियों ने पहाड़ की हालात व सामाजिक सरोकारों पर कशे तंज
Dehradun

महिला कवयित्रियों ने पहाड़ की हालात व सामाजिक सरोकारों पर कशे तंज

24 सितंबर 2018

मेडिकल कॉलेज में 13 दिन बाद भी जांच कमेटी नहीं हुई गठित
Dehradun

मेडिकल कॉलेज में 13 दिन बाद भी जांच कमेटी नहीं हुई गठित

24 सितंबर 2018

Money
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: फूड प्रोसेसिंग में 900 करोड़ रुपये निवेश के प्रस्ताव पर बनी सहमति

24 सितंबर 2018

