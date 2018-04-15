शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   जनता इंटर कॉलेज झिंझोणी का हुआ लोकार्पण

जनता इंटर कॉलेज झिंझोणी का हुआ लोकार्पण

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 10:52 PM IST
नारायणबगड़। ब्लॉक के सुदूरवर्ती गांव झिंझोणी में रविवार को उच्चीकृत जनता इंटर कालेज का लोकार्पण किया गया। इस दौरान छात्र-छात्राओं के रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों ने समा बांध दिया।
झिंझोणी विकास समिति की ओर से आयोजित लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम में कर्णप्रयाग के विधायक एसएस नेगी और जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष मुन्नी देवी शाह ने कहा कि जनता के प्रयासों से उच्चीकृत विद्यालय से क्षेत्र के नौनिहालों को लाभ मिलेगा। कार्यक्रम में विधायक नेगी ने विद्यालय में प्रयोगशाला निर्माण के लिए विधायक निधि से 10 लाख और जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष ने शौचालय निर्माण के लिए दो लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की। विद्यालय प्रबंध समिति के सचिव डा. चैतन्य भंडारी के संचालन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भवान सिंह भंडारी, भूपाल राम टम्टा, दलीप सिंह, रेखा देवी, आशा देवी, संदीप पटवाल आदि ने विचार व्यक्त किए। ब्यूरो

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

