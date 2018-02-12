अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   अधर में लटका हुआ चौरास स्टेडियम का कार्य

अधर में लटका हुआ चौरास स्टेडियम का कार्य

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:37 PM IST
श्रीनगर। चार वर्ष गुजरने के बाद भी गढ़वाल विवि के चौरास स्टेडियम का मरम्मत कार्य लटका हुआ है। स्टेडियम का एक हिस्सा वर्ष 2013 की आपदा में क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। तब विवि प्रशासन ने स्टेडियम की मरम्मत के लिए करीब 70 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव यूजीसी को भेजा, लेकिन इसके सापेक्ष 20 करोड़ ही उपलब्ध होने पर काम पूरा नहीं हो सका।
वर्ष 2013 जून माह की आपदा में गढ़वाल विवि के चौरास स्टेडियम का करीब 20 मीटर हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। साथ ही लगातार भू-स्खलन होने से स्टेडियम का आधा हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। ऐसे में विवि ने स्टेडियम बंद कर दिया था। इससे विवि की खेलकूद गतिविधियां खासी प्रभावित हो रही हैं। विवि के अधिशासी अभियंता विजयानंद बहुगुणा ने बताया कि स्टेडियम की मरम्मत के लिए करीब डेढ वर्ष पहले 50 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव बनाकर विवि अनुदान आयोग को भेजा गया। यूजीसी से 35 करोड़ स्वीकृत हुए थे। जिसके सापेक्ष 20 करोड़ विवि को मिले। मरम्मत कार्य केंद्रीय लोनिवि को सौंपा गया है। पूरी धनराशि मिलने पर ही मरम्मत कार्य पूरा हो पाएगा।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Karan Johar at his residence
Bollywood

कार में चुपके से कहां पहुंचे रणवीर-दीपिका, होने लगीं तरह-तरह की बातें..

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

12 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

12 फरवरी 2018

actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
Bollywood

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 फरवरी 2018

B'day Special pran helen unknown facts
Bollywood

प्राण ने कुछ ऐसा कर डाला था हेलेन की जान पर आ गई, डायरेक्टर से कर दी थी शिकायत

12 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of mumbai Hawkers who kept vegetables in the gutter
Weird Stories

मुंबई में अगर जान लेंगे सब्जीवालों की ये करतूत तो सब्जी से नफरत हो जाएगी

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker accepts that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to look slim
Bollywood

'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं

12 फरवरी 2018

social media reaction internet sensation girl priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इंटरनेट पर सुपरस्टार बनी ये लड़की, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे-ऐसे गजब के कमेंट

12 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Choudhary first reaction on joining politics
Television

अगर इस ऑफर को कबूल लेती तो खत्म हो सकता था सपना चौधरी का डांस करियर, लेकिन...

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Fifty thousand rupees fine on shopkeeper giving toffee instead of coins in hazaribagh jharkhand
Jharkhand

खुदरा के बदले टॉफी पकड़ाने पर दुकानदार पर 50 हजार का जुर्माना

आमतौर पर सामान खरीदने और पैसे के भुगतान के बाद दुकानदार छुट्टा नहीं होने पर टॉफी या कोई और सामान पकड़ा देते हैं। झारखंड में ऐसा करना एक दुकान को भारी पड़ गया।

12 फरवरी 2018

new idea for making electricity was made
Delhi

बिजली पैदा करने का अनोखा तरीका क्स बूपा की पावर वाकिंग मशीन

12 फरवरी 2018

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAY MASOOD AZHAR WAS MASTERMIND OF SUJWAN ATTACK
Jammu

सुंजवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद, पाकिस्तान ने दी मदद: रक्षामंत्री

12 फरवरी 2018

Two in the examination of the Mathematics Intermediate
Sant Kabir Nagar

इंटर गणित की परीक्षा में दो पकड़े गए

12 फरवरी 2018

बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, ठंड बढ़ी
Lucknow

बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले से 20 फीसदी फसल के नुकसान की आशंका

12 फरवरी 2018

Prof. Prakash for the promotion of vanishing musical instruments. Respected
Almora

लुप्त प्राय वाद्य यंत्र पखावज के प्रचार के लिए प्रो. लल्लू सम्मानित

12 फरवरी 2018

molestation in punjab roadways bus, moga news
Chandigarh

पंजाब रोडवेज की बस में कंडक्टर ने की छेड़छाड़, महिला ने दिखाई हिम्मत

12 फरवरी 2018

there is no solution other than dialogue mehbooba mufti
Jammu

CM महबूबा बोलीं- पाक के खिलाफ सभी युद्ध जीते, अब सिर्फ बातचीत से निकलेगा रास्ता

12 फरवरी 2018

jammu sujwan attack Lieutenant son salute his martyred father jco madan lal
Jammu

लेफ्टिनेंट बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को सलामी, बेटे का हौसला देख हर आंख से छलका आंसू

12 फरवरी 2018

The farmer who guards the crop has taken

फसल की रखवाली कर रहे किसान की सांड ने ली जान

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

उत्तराखंड के इसी मंदिर में हुआ था भगवान शिव और पार्वती का विवाह

उत्तराखंड के रूद्रप्रयाग जिले में है त्रियुगीनारायण मंदिर। माना जाता है कि इसी जगह पर शिव और पार्वती का विवाह हुआ था। इस मंदिर में आज भी वो ज्योत जल रही है जिसे साक्षी मानकर उन्होंने फेरे लिए थे।

12 फरवरी 2018

KOTDWAR SIDHBALI HANUMAN MANDIR BOOKED FOR 2025 FOR BHANDARA BY PILGRIMS 3:09

बाहुबलियों के बाहुबली ‘सिद्धबली हनुमान’ के मंदिर में 2025 तक भक्तों की बुकिंग फुल

10 फरवरी 2018

Mysterious shivling found in narmada river before shivratri in dehradoon 2:31

VIDEO: महाशिवरात्रि से पहले नर्मदा नदीं से निकला 'चमत्कारी' शिवलिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

TRANSGENDER BEATEN UP A BOY IN DEHRADUN FOR HIM FOR NAKED WALK 1:12

देखिए, क्यों इस युवक को किन्नरों ने नंगा कर गांव में घुमाया

3 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018 will bind the nation: Baba Ramdev 2:01

इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार: रामदेव

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

बिजली गिरने से किशोरी झुलसी, गाय की मौत
Firozabad

बिजली गिरने से किशोरी झुलसी, गाय की मौत

12 फरवरी 2018

सजे शिवालय, शिवरात्रि आज
Siddharthnagar

सजे शिवालय, शिवरात्रि आज

12 फरवरी 2018

मोढ़ा चौराहे पर हादसे में दो श्रमिकों की मौत
Firozabad

मोढ़ा चौराहे पर हादसे में दो श्रमिकों की मौत

12 फरवरी 2018

हर थाने में चुने जाएंगे पुलिस पर्सन ऑफ द मंथ
Siddharthnagar

हर थाने में चुने जाएंगे पुलिस पर्सन ऑफ द मंथ

12 फरवरी 2018

युवक की हत्या का पिता-पुत्र पहुंचे थाने
Firozabad

युवक की हत्या का पिता-पुत्र पहुंचे थाने

12 फरवरी 2018

हेलमेट न पहनने की भूल ने छीन लीं परिवार की खुशियां
Siddharthnagar

हेलमेट न पहनने की भूल ने छीन लीं परिवार की खुशियां

12 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.