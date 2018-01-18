Download App
चमोली में 47,838 बच्चे पीएंगे पोलियो की खुराक

चमोली में 47,838 बच्चे पीएंगे पोलियो की खुराक

Dehradun Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:36 PM IST
गोपेश्वर। चमोली जिले में 28 जनवरी को 47,838 बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। पल्स पोलियो अभियान के सफल संचालन को लेकर डीएम आशीष जोशी ने तैयारियों की समीक्षा बैठक ली। उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों को अभियान के कार्य समयबद्ध तरीके से पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।
जिला सभागार में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में डीएम ने अभियान के सुचारु संचालन के लिए शिक्षा, ऊर्जा, परिवहन व पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारियों को हरसंभव सहयोग देने की बात कही। एएनएम, आशा, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्रियों को अभियान से पूर्व ग्रामीणों को जागरूक करने के निर्देश दिए। सीएमओ डा. भागीरथी जंगपांगी ने बताया कि पोलियो कीप खुराक पिलाने के लिए जिले में 5 ट्रॉंजिट बूथों सहित कुल 606 पोलियो प्रतिरक्षण बूथ तथा दस मोबाइल टीमें गठित की गई हैं। अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए 238 पर्यवेक्षकों की तैनाती की गई है।

