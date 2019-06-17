शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   World Cup 2019: INDvPAK Ms Dhoni review mistake Babar Azam yuzvendra chahal

World Cup 2019: धोनी रिव्यू सिस्टम हुआ फेल, सोशल मीडिया पर बना धोनी का मजाक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 02:22 PM IST
एम एस धोनी-डीआरएस
एम एस धोनी-डीआरएस - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
एमएस धोनी सब कुछ कर सकते हैं। वह शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हैं। वह दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ विकेटकीपर हैं। वह भारत के कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए बेहतरीन गेम प्लानर हैं। विश्व क्रिकेट में कुछ ही लोग हैं जो बेहतर तरीके से डीआरएस का उपयोग कर सकते हैं, उनमें सबसे आगे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का नाम आता है, लेकिन मैनचेस्टर के मैदान पर भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच खेले गए विश्व कप के मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी से भारी चुक हो गई। 
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

IndvsPak: सलमान समेत कई दिग्गज सेलेब्स ने भारत को किया सैल्यूट, पूरे बॉलीवुड में जीत का जश्न

17 जून 2019

salman khan and taimur
टीम इंडिया
saif ali khan
RANVEER SINGH
Bollywood

IndvsPak: सलमान समेत कई दिग्गज सेलेब्स ने भारत को किया सैल्यूट, पूरे बॉलीवुड में जीत का जश्न

17 जून 2019

Cricket News

इन पांच भारतीयों ने उड़ाए पाकिस्तान के होश, इनके दम से ही मिली पाकिस्तान पर सातवीं जीत

17 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की जीत के 5 हीरो (ग्राफिक्स अमर उजाला)
रोहित शर्मा
केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

इन पांच भारतीयों ने उड़ाए पाकिस्तान के होश, इनके दम से ही मिली पाकिस्तान पर सातवीं जीत

17 जून 2019

India Vs Pakistan: India defeated pakistan Watch celebration photos
Dehradun

India Vs Pakistan: भारत ने पाक को हराया तो देर रात मनी दिवाली, तिरंगा लेकर सड़कों पर आए लोग

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ रोहित शर्मा ने बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान, मैच में बने 13 प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड

17 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
विजय शंकर
भारत vs पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ रोहित शर्मा ने बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान, मैच में बने 13 प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड

17 जून 2019

भारत
Sports

India Vs Pakistan: देशभर में भारत की जीत का जश्न, सड़कों पर ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ उतरे लोग

17 जून 2019

Cricket News

पाकिस्तान पर टीम इंडिया की 'विराट' जीत का देश-विदेश में मना जश्न, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
इंडिया-पाक
इंडिया v पाक
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान पर टीम इंडिया की 'विराट' जीत का देश-विदेश में मना जश्न, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
विज्ञापन
yuzvendra chahal ms dhoni virat kohli babar azam india vs pakistan world cup 2019 pak vs ind 2019 indian cricket team cricket world cup 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Opinion

अमन बहाली का समय : मैंने कश्मीर घाटी के अच्छे दिन भी देखे हैं और बुरे दिन भी

17 जून 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना आउट हुए ही चलते बने कोहली, ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर निकाली भड़ास

17 जून 2019

एससीओ में मोदी
Opinion

मुख्य राजनयिक के रूप में मोदी : पहली विदेश यात्रा के लिए भी छोटे-से पड़ोसी मुल्क-मालदीव को चुना

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

INDvPAK: पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के इशारे पर नहीं चले सरफराज, अब पड़ गए लेने के देने

17 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

प्रिय सरपंच जी, नमस्कार... पीएम ने देश के ग्राम प्रधानों और सरपंचों को लिखा खत 

16 जून 2019

iran-america
Opinion

ओमान में टैंकरों में हुए धमाकों का राज क्या है

16 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में स्पेन की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर आया था करीब

16 जून 2019

Father's Day Dialogues
Bollywood

'एग्जाम बहुत होते हैं, बाप मोस्टली एक ही होता है', Father's Day पर देखें ये 5 बेहतरीन डायलॉग्स

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

टीम इंडिया-अमित शाह
Cricket News

अमित शाह ने टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई, बोले- पाकिस्तान पर भारत की एक और स्ट्राइक

पाकिस्तान पर टीम इंडिया की जीत के बाद नेताओं ने भी दिए बधाई संदेश

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

विश्व कप में भारत की पाकिस्तान पर सबसे बड़ी जीत, 7-0 से बादशाहत बरकरार

17 जून 2019

बांग्लादेश vs वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

बांग्लादेश और वेस्टइंडीज की निगाह जीत पर, रोमांचक होगा मुकाबला

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

मैनचेस्टर में 20 साल बाद भारत-पाक मुकाबला आज, कैसा रहेगा मौसम और पिच का मिजाज

16 जून 2019

भारत vs पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इंडिया और पाकिस्तान का महामुकाबला आज, कब-कहां-कैसे देखें LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग

16 जून 2019

नॉटिंघम में बारिश से धूला मैच
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच रद्द, लगातार बारिश ने बिगाड़ा खेल

13 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया को मिला सचिन-सौरव-कुंबले का गुरुमंत्र, बताया पाकिस्तान से निपटने का तरीका

16 जून 2019

India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: अगर नहीं हुआ भारत-पाकिस्तान का मैच, तो 100 करोड़ का होगा नुकसान

15 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ '7वीं स्ट्राइक' की तैयारी, भारत का पलड़ा भारी

16 जून 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: फिंच के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जीत, श्रीलंका को 87 रन से हराया

15 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मुजफ्फरपुर में बच्चों की मौत पर हो रही थी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, लेकिन सो रहे थे मंत्री जी

रविवार को केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन ने मुजफ्फरपुर के अस्पतालों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंनें दिमागी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चों से मुलाकात भी की। इसके बाद केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी की।

17 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप पर बलीवुड 2:01

सलमान खान, अनिल कपूर समेत बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने टीम इंडिया को दी जीत की बधाई

17 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:28

संसद के बजट सत्र के पहले ही दिन प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने विपक्ष को कही ये बड़ी बात

17 जून 2019

स्पोर्ट्स 2:17

India Vs Pakistan: विराट के इन फैसलों ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ दिलाई जीत

17 जून 2019

बजट सत्र 2:07

आज से बजट सत्र शुरू, 26 जुलाई तक चलने वाले सत्र में तीन तलाक समेत कई अहम बिलों पर निगाह

17 जून 2019

Related

जो रूट
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: रूट के आगे नतमस्तक हुई वेस्टइंडीज, इंग्लैंड ने 8 विकेट से जीता मैच

14 जून 2019

India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

भारत-पाक के बीच टक्कर आज, इंडिया की इस कमजोरी के साथ मौसम भी कर सकता है मजा किरकिरा

16 जून 2019

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

ये तीन खिलाड़ी ले सकते हैं विश्व कप में चोटिल शिखर धवन की जगह

11 जून 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मैच का मजा बिगाड़ रहा मौसम, T-20 में बदल सकता है भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मुकाबला

13 जून 2019

बारिश के बाद बने मीम
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बारिश के चलते मैच रद्द होने से भड़के फैंस, बोले- इंद्रदेव रहम करो

13 जून 2019

दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने अफगानिस्तान को एकतरफा मुकाबले में हराया, दर्ज की पहली जीत

16 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.