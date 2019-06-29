शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   World Cup 2019: Afghan fans clash with security officials and Pakistani Fans

World Cup 2019: स्टेडियम के बाहर भिड़ गए पाकिस्तान-अफगानिस्तान फैंस, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 08:03 PM IST
स्टेडियम के बाहर लड़ाई
स्टेडियम के बाहर लड़ाई - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
विश्व कप 2019 में लीड्स में खेले गए मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान आमने-सामने है। मैदान के भीतर जब दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ी जीत के लिए अपना शत प्रतिशत दे रहे थे, तभी उसी वक्त मैदान के बाहर दोनों देशों के फैंस के बीच जमकर हाथापाई हो गई। इन पड़ोसी देशों के दर्शकों के बीच झड़प इतनी बढ़ गई कि हेडिंग्ले मैदान के सुरक्षाकर्मियों को बीच बचाव करना पड़ा।
दरअसल, मैदान के बाहर अफगानी फैंस 'जस्टिस फॉर बलूचिस्तान' के नारे लगा रहे थे। उसी दौरान एक अनधिकृत प्लेन स्टेडियम के उपर से गुजरी और उस प्लेन पर एक स्लोगन लगा हुआ था जिस पर 'जस्टिस फॉर बलूचिस्तान' लिखा हुआ था। इसे देखते ही पाकिस्तानी फैंस और बौखला गए और अफगानी फैंस पर हमला कर दिया। जवाब में अफगानी फैंस ने भी पाक प्रशंसकों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।





अब यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। लीड्स क्रिकेट मैदान के सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने मामले को शांत कराया। फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।



 

cricket world cup 2019 pakistan vs afghanistan afghanistan vs pakistan
