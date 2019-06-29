World Cup 2019: स्टेडियम के बाहर भिड़ गए पाकिस्तान-अफगानिस्तान फैंस, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

विज्ञापन

ICC Source: Fight broke out b/w Pak&Afghan fans in Leeds because a plane was flown which had Balochistan slogans. Apparently it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium&political messages were visible. Leeds air traffic will investigate. (Pic courtesy: WorldBalochOrg) pic.twitter.com/cu0CyZ0w0U — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

#WATCH: A scuffle breaks out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/mN8yymQOP5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Afghan fans clash with security officials and Pakistani Fans.

Also harass Pakistani media personnel.@cricketworldcup @TheRealPCB @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/ayUvFWqBy0 — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) June 29, 2019

विश्व कप 2019 में लीड्स में खेले गए मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान आमने-सामने है। मैदान के भीतर जब दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ी जीत के लिए अपना शत प्रतिशत दे रहे थे, तभी उसी वक्त मैदान के बाहर दोनों देशों के फैंस के बीच जमकर हाथापाई हो गई। इन पड़ोसी देशों के दर्शकों के बीच झड़प इतनी बढ़ गई कि हेडिंग्ले मैदान के सुरक्षाकर्मियों को बीच बचाव करना पड़ा।दरअसल, मैदान के बाहर अफगानी फैंस 'जस्टिस फॉर बलूचिस्तान' के नारे लगा रहे थे। उसी दौरान एक अनधिकृत प्लेन स्टेडियम के उपर से गुजरी और उस प्लेन पर एक स्लोगन लगा हुआ था जिस पर 'जस्टिस फॉर बलूचिस्तान' लिखा हुआ था। इसे देखते ही पाकिस्तानी फैंस और बौखला गए और अफगानी फैंस पर हमला कर दिया। जवाब में अफगानी फैंस ने भी पाक प्रशंसकों की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।अब यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। लीड्स क्रिकेट मैदान के सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने मामले को शांत कराया। फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।