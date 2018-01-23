Download App
साल 2018 के महिला टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी करेगा वेस्टइंडीज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:09 PM IST
West Indies to host 2018 Womens World T20
वेस्टइंडीज
वेस्टइंडीज साल 2018 में होने वाले महिला टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप का मेजबानी करेगा। इस साल का महिला टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 9 से 24 नवंबर तक एंटीगा और बारबुडा, गयाना और सेंट लूसिया में खेला जाएगा। मेजबान वेस्टइंडीज 2016 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मात देकर चैंपियन बनी थी और इस बार भी खिताब जीतने की पूरी कोशिश में रहेगी। मालूम हो कि कैरेबियाई टीम ने 2007 वर्ल्ड कप और 2010 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी की थी।
 
गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल आईसीसी टी-20 टीम की कप्तान चुनी गई स्टेफनी टेलर एक बार फिर वेस्टइंडीज की कमान संभालने की जिम्मेदारी दे सकती हैं। तीनों जगहों का चयन वेस्ट इंडीज क्रिकेट द्वारा बोली प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से किया गया और आईसीसी ने भी इसकी पुष्टि कर दी है।

प्रारंभिक राउंड मैचों का आयोजन गुयाना नेशनल स्टेडियम और सेंट लूसिया के डेरेन सैमी स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जाएगा, जबकि एंटीगुआ के  सर विवियन रिचर्ड्स स्टेडियम और बारबुडा में दो सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल मैचों का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में आईसीसी के मुख्य कार्यकारी डेविड रिचर्डसन ने कहा, 'वेस्टइंडीज की टीम गत चैंपियन है और मुझे इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि वे बेहतरीन मेजबान साबित होंगे।'

बता दें कि मेजबान वेस्टइंडीज के अलावा इसमें ऑस्ट्रेलिया, वर्ल्ड चैंपियन इंग्लैंड, न्यूजीलैंड, भारत, पाकिस्तान, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और श्रीलंका नजर आएंगे। बाकी दो जगह बांग्लादेश, नीदरलैंड्स, आयरलैंड, पापुआ न्यू गिनी, स्कॉटलैंड, थाईलैंड, युगांडा या संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में से मिलेगी। ये सभी 3-14 जुलाई तक नीदरलैंड्स में टी-20 क्वालिफायर खेलेंगे।
