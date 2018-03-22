My client's allegation was never about match fixing. I cannot raise any allegation on BCCI, but I want to know on what basis and parameters was BCCI's investigation based on: Zakir Hussain, Hasin Jahan's lawyer on clean chit to #MohammedShami pic.twitter.com/ke98mhoqnd— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
We were confident that #MohammedShami will come out clean and we wish him for IPL and and the England tour. Also, I feel he will now come with more confidence: CK Khanna, BCCI Acting President pic.twitter.com/GiVN7QsX2J— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
बीसीसीआई ने जांच में शमी के खिलाफ फिक्सिंग की जांच की और किसी भी तरह से दोषी नहीं पाया।
22 मार्च 2018