Cricket News

हसीन जहां के वकील ने शमी को पाक साफ ठहराए जाने पर उठाए सवाल, BCCI ने दिया करारा जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 08:20 PM IST
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी पर उनकी पत्नी हसीन जहां द्वारा लगाए गए मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोपों से गुरुवार को बरी कर दिया। इसके अलावा उन्हें अपने सेंट्रल कॉन्ट्रेक्ट के ग्रेड-बी में शामिल कर लिया। 
इस फैसले के बाद हसीन जहां के वकील जाकिर हुसैन ने कहा, 'मेरे क्लाइंट के आरोप मैच फिक्सिंग को लेकर नहीं थे। मैं बीसीसीआई के इस फैसले पर आरोप नहीं लगा रहा हूं। मैं बस उस आधार और पैरामीटर के बारे में जानना चाहता हूं, जो बीसीसीआई ने इस जांच में इस्तेमाल किए थे।'
 



वहीं, बीसीसीआई के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सीके खन्ना ने इस फैसले पर अपनी खुशी जाहिक करते हुए कहा, 'हमें यकीन था कि मोहम्मद शमी पूरी तरह से साफ पाक होकर लौटेंगे। हमें यह भी उम्मीद थी कि वह आईपीएल खेलेंगे और इसके साख ही वह टीम इंडिया के साथ इंग्लैंड दौरे पर भी जाएंगे। मुझे यकीन है वह अब और भी आत्मविश्वास के साथ मैदान पर लौटेंगे।'  
 



बता दें कि शमी पर लगे मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोपों की जांच बीसीसीआई की एंटी करप्शन यूनिट कर रही थी। इस यूनिट के अक्ष्यक्ष नीरज कुमार ने गुरुवार को अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट प्रशासकों की समिति (सीओए) को सौंप दी है। इस रिपोर्ट में शमी पर लगे मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोपों को बेबुनियाद ठहराया गया है। 

गौरतलब है कि हसीन जहां ने शमी पर आरोप लगाया था कि उन्होंने एक पाकिस्तानी लड़की अलिश्बा से पैसे लिए हैं। इसके अलावा हसीन ने कोलकाता पुलिस में शमी के खिलाफ आईपीसी 498A (अत्याचार), 323, 307 (हत्या का प्रयास), 376 (बलात्कार), 506 (आपराधिक धमकी), 328 (जहर खुरानी), 34 (कॉमन इंटेंशन) जैसी गंभीर धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज कराई हुई है। अभी यह मामला पुलिस की जांच के समक्ष विचाराधीन है और जांच रिपोर्ट सामने आना अभी बाकी है। 

mohammed shami bcci hasin jahan

