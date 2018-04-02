शहर चुनें

सहवाग ने IPL में ओपनिंग करने को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, फैंस को लगेगा झटका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 03:55 PM IST
virendra sehwag
virendra sehwag
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने वीरेंद्र सहवाग के नाम पर फैंस को अप्रैल फूल बना दिया। दरअसल, रविवार को किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया, जिसमें देखा गया कि सहवाग बल्लेबाजी का अभ्यास कर रहे हैं और आईपीएल-11 में वह फ्रैंचाइजी की तरफ से ओपनिंग करेंगे।
हालांकि, सहवाग ने सोमवार को खुलासा किया कि उन्होंने फ्रैंचाइजी के साथ मिलकर फैंस को अप्रैल फूल बनाने की योजना बनाई थी। बता दें कि किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने अपने अधिकारिक ट्वीट में लिखा था, ‘ब्रेकिंग न्यूज! आपको बेहतरीन बैटिंग देखने को मिलेगी। वीरेंद्र सहवाग एक बार फिर से आईपीएल में खेलने को तैयार हैं। वह पहले मैच में टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज एरोन फिंच की जगह पारी की शुरुआत करेंगे।'
 


इस ट्वीट के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर पंजाब के फैन्स ने टीम को लगातार कहने लगे थे कि अप्रैल फूल मत बनाना। यदि अप्रैल फूल बनाया तो बर्बाद हो जाओगे। इतना ही नहीं पंजाब टीम के खिलाड़ी युवराज सिंह ने भी इस खबर को लेकर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था, 'हम एक बार फिर से वीरू पाजी को खेलते हुए देखना चाहते हैं, हम नेट पर जमकर अभ्यास कर रहे हैं।'

बता दें कि किंग्स इलेवन अपना पहला मैच दिल्ली के खिलाफ 8 अप्रैल को मोहाली में खेलेगी। याद हो कि हाल ही में हुए आईस क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान सहवाग ने तूफानी बल्लेबाजी की थी। उन्होंने पहले मैच में 31 गेंदों पर 62  और दूसरे मैच में 22 गेंदों पर 46 रन बनाए थे।

