अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   virender sehwag reply to psu bankers after india vs south africa second odi

सहवाग ने किया था ऐसा ट्वीट कि भड़क उठे बैंक कर्मचारी, अब मिला यह करार जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:57 PM IST
virender sehwag reply to psu bankers after india vs south africa second odi
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच रविवार को सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में खेले गए दूसरे के दौरान अंपायरों द्वारा लिया गया फैसला काफी हैरान कर देने वाला था। टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे 9 विकेट से शानदार जीत दर्ज की। दरअसल, हुआ यूं कि दूसरे वन-डे में जीत के लिए महज 2 रन की जरुरत थी कि तभी अंपायर ने लंच ब्रेक की घोषणा कर दी।

मालूम हो कि लंच ब्रेक 40 मिनट का होता है। लंच की घोषणा सुनते ही कोहली को थोड़ा परेशान होते हुए देखा गया। इसको लेकर हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव और मजाकिया ट्वीट को लेकर चर्चीत रहने वाले टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ट्विटर पर लिखा था, 'अंपायर्स टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहे हैं, जैसे पब्लिक सेक्टर के बैंक अपने ग्राहकों से कहते हैं कि लंच के बाद आना'।

सहवाग के इस ट्वीट के बाद कुछ बैंक कर्मचारी निराश हुए और सहवाग को ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी जताई है। एक  कर्मचारी ने लिखा, 'सर...बुरा मान गया मैं। मैं हमेशा आपका हर मैच देखता हूं और एक बैंक में अफसर हूं और वहां आने वाले कस्टमर से हमेशा अच्छा बर्ताव करता हूं। 
 


बैंक कर्मचारी के इस नाराजगी पर सहवाग ने लिखा, 'बुरा न मान भाई, तू अपवाद है। ज्यादातर सरकारी बैंकों या यूं कहें कि ज्यादातर सरकारी दफ्तरों में आम लोगों की परवाह नहीं की जाती। वहां कर्मचारी माई-बाप की तरह बर्ताव करते हैं, जैसे वे अपना काम करके अहसान कर रहे हों।' 
 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

virender sehwag indvsa team india bank employee psu sector south africa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

s sreesanth ban case supreme court asked the bcci to file a reply within four weeks
Cricket News

एस श्रीसंत बैन मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीसीसीआई से चार हफ्ते में मांगा जवाब

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर एस श्रीसंत के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए बीसीसीआई से चार सप्ताहों में अपना दाखिल करने को कहा है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Virat kohli breaks the odi runs record of sachin tendulkar as a captain
Cricket News

दूसरे वन-डे में कोहली ने तोड़ा सचिन का यह रिकॉर्ड, पर रह गए धोनी से पीछे

5 फरवरी 2018

brad hodge announced his retirement from the all form of cricket
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया क्रिकेट से संन्यास, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेला पहला और अंतिम मैच

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan team manager nadim khan says we loss due to black magic against india
Cricket News

पाक टीम के मैनेजर का अजीबो-गरीब बयान, कहा- जादू टोने के कारण टीम इंडिया से हारे

5 फरवरी 2018

Bangladesh vs sri lanka 1st Test draw at Chittagong
Cricket News

BANvSL: मोमिनुल-लिट्टन के शानदार पारी की बदौलत चटगांव टेस्ट हुआ ड्रॉ

5 फरवरी 2018

better equipped to bat at no 4 says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

दूसरे वन-डे से पहले रहाणे ने कही दिल की बात, बोले- इस नंबर पर चाहता हूं खेलना

4 फरवरी 2018

team india former cricketer Debasis Mohanty lodges a complaint in cyber cell
Cricket News

सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड हुई टीम इंडिया के इस पूर्व खिलाड़ी का अश्लील फोटो और वीडियो

4 फरवरी 2018

jason sangha said ms dhoni is better than virat kohli
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अंडर-19 कप्तान जेसन संगा बोले, विराट से बेहतर हैं धोनी

3 फरवरी 2018

south africa need to tackle wrist spinners to match agaisnt india says neil mckenzie
Cricket News

'टीम इंडिया के दो गेंदबाज दक्षिण अफ्रीका को नहीं जीतने देंगे वन-डे सीरीज'

4 फरवरी 2018

rahul sir is great says prithvi shaw after under 19 world cup win
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद पृथ्वी शॉ ने राहुल द्रविड के बारे में कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

virender sehwag says, IPL fast-tracked little known players to big league
Cricket News

सहवाग बोले- IPL की बदौलत इन गुमनाम चेहरों को मिली पहचान और आज हैं स्टार खिलाड़ी

20 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag funny tweet trolled at social media
Cricket News

सहवाग ने शेयर की ये पोस्ट, जमकर हुए ट्रोल, फैंस बोले- अनुष्का ने बनाई होगी

11 जनवरी 2018

virender sehwag says, shikhar dhawan androhit sharma should be play in centurian test
Cricket News

सहवाग ने गांगुली की बात को नकारा, शिखर-रोहित को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

11 जनवरी 2018

shahid afridis pakhtoons beat virender sehwags maratha arabians by 25 runs in t10 league
Cricket News

T10 League: पहली गेंद पर आउट हुए सहवाग, शाहिद अफरीदी ने पूरी की हैट्रिक

15 दिसंबर 2017

Sehwag opens the heart of the game, kohli would have been the coach of the Indian team
Meerut

वीरेंद्र सहवाग बोले, विराट की चलती तो मैं होता टीम इंडिया का कोच

14 नवंबर 2017

irender Sehwag appointed as a member of the NADA's anti-doping appeals panel 
Cricket News

सहवाग को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बने महत्वपूर्ण पैनल के सदस्य 

9 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.