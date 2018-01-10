Download App
सहवाग ने निराले अंदाज में शेयर की यह पोस्ट, जमकर हुए ट्रोल और फैंस ने लिए मजे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 07:06 PM IST
virender sehwag funny tweet trolled at social media
वीरेन्द्र सहवाग
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेन्द्र सहवाग अपने विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी के लिए तो जाने ही जाते हैं, साथ ही साथ वो सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब एक्टिव रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने ट्वीटर अकाउंट पर एक रोटी की तस्वीर शेयर की। जिसके बाद से फैंस के ताबड़तोड़ कमेंट्स आने शुरू हो गए। 

फैंस ने सहवाग को ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया और एक से एक मजाकिया कमेंट्स किए। हालांकि, इस दौरान फैंस ने इस रोटी को लेकर सहवाग के साथ-साथ अनुष्का को भी ट्रोल किया। सहवाग का अंदाज काफी जूदा होता है, चोहे वो कमेंट्री हो या सोशल मीडिया पर कोई पोस्ट करने को लेकर हो। दरअसल, प्रोफेशनल क्रिकेट छोड़ने के बाद वे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करने को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहते हैं।

गौरतलब है कि सहवाग ने रोटी की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा , 'नई नवेली दुल्हन आई, पति बोला अपने हाथ की रोटी बना के खिलाओ।' खबर लिखे जाने तक सहवाग के इस पोस्ट को 22 हजार से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं, जबकि दो हजार से ज्यादा लोग इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स किए हैं।




एक यूजर ने इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स में लिखा, ' वीरू भाई बहुत ही सस्ता जोक था।'
 
एक यूजर ने इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स में लिखा, 'कोहली की वाइफ ने बनाई  होगी।'
 
एक यूजर ने इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स में लिखा, 'गजब पा जी।'
 

एक यूजर ने इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स में लिखा, 'अनुष्का ने बनाई होगी।'
 
virender sehwag team india sehwag funny tweet tweet troll
कॉमेंट करें

