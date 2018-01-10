सहवाग ने निराले अंदाज में शेयर की यह पोस्ट, जमकर हुए ट्रोल और फैंस ने लिए मजे

नई नवेली दुल्हन आयीz पति बोला अपने हाथ की रोटी बना के खिलाओ । pic.twitter.com/9CG0LoGUlN— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018
वीरू भाई बहुत ही सस्ता जोक था।— Aklesh (@Aklesh3) January 10, 2018
कोहली की wife ने बनाई होगी— Dr. Raghu (@raghuhinduhind1) January 10, 2018
गजब पा जी👌👌😁😁— Ravindra Dubey⏺️ (@IamDuBeyRavi) January 10, 2018
अनुष्का ने बनाई होगी— Pooja (@DesiGirlPooja) January 10, 2018
समित की शानदार शतकीय पारी की बदौलत उनकी टीम ने 50 ओवर में 500 रनों का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया।
10 जनवरी 2018
