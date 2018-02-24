Madhu stole 1 kg rice. A mob of Ubaid , Hussain and Abdul Kareem lynched the poor tribal man to death. This is a disgrace to a civilised society and I feel ashamed that this happens and kuch farak nahi padta. pic.twitter.com/LXSnjY6sF0— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2018
और कितना नीचे गिरोगे सहवाग ? मधु को मारने वाली भीड़ में सिर्फ ये 3 मुसलमान ही नही थे, बल्कि हिन्दू और ईसाई भी शामिल थे, कुल 10 से ज्यादा लोग थे किंतु आपको सिर्फ 3 ही नाम दिखाई दिये?— Vinod Dua (@_VinodDua) February 24, 2018
शायद इसी चमचागिरी की वजह से आपको भाजपा से टिकट मिलेगाhttps://t.co/AfSLvrHPRA
Wer is ur tweet on d cruel n inhumane killing of youth congress worker suhaib in Kerala?????😼😠avoided tweeting on it cz he is a Muslim???👎— Zeba Salim✨ (@neena_zeba) February 24, 2018
क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अब तक आपने दो भाइयों को एक साथ खेलते हुए देखा होगा लेकिन कभी पिता और पुत्र को एक साथ खेलते नहीं देखा होगा।
23 फरवरी 2018