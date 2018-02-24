शहर चुनें

केरल में आदिवासी की हत्या पर ट्वीट कर बुरे फंसे सहवाग, लोगों ने निकाली फजीहत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 08:15 PM IST
virender sehwag criticise by people after tweet on keral tribal man
वीरेन्द्र सहवाग - फोटो : File
केरल में एक किलो चावल चुराने के आरोप में भीड़ ने एक आदिवासी पुरुष की हत्या कर दी। इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेट वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी ट्वीट किया। हालांकि सहवाग के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोगों ने उन पर उल्टा हमला बोला।
दरअसल सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा था, 'मधु ने सिर्फ एक किलो चावल चुराए थे। इस पर उबेद, हुसैन और अब्दुल ने उस गरीब आदिवासी को मार डाला। यह एक सभ्य समाज के लिए कलंक की तरह है। मुझे इस बात पर शर्म आती है कि ऐसा होने पर भी किसी को कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ रहा।'
 

