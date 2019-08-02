कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की फोटो, फैंस ने फिर पूछा- रोहित शर्मा कहां है?

Speculation by IndianMedia on d "RIFT" bet @ImRo45 @imVkohli is increased rapidly!But incidentally thereafterNo photo u posted anywhere seen "Together" means dat definitely something happens,PLSdon't do politics,we Indian have BlindFaith on ability of LUCKY11 & progressive @BCCI

Now I am quite confident that nothing is good between Kohli & Rohit Sharma. It's quite clear from this pic & their recent tweets that Team India is divided in two groups. And definitely it's not good for team India. #INDvWI