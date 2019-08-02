शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Virat Kohli posts squad picture on Social Media fans ask where is Rohit Sharma

कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की फोटो, फैंस ने फिर पूछा- रोहित शर्मा कहां है?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 03:43 PM IST
विराट कोहली-टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों के साथ
विराट कोहली-टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों के साथ - फोटो : Twitter
टीम इंडिया विश्व कप के बाद विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व में वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर है, लेकिन विराट और रोहित के बीच चले रहे विवाद की खबरें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए रवाना होने से ठीक पहले भले ही विराट कोहली ने रोहित शर्मा के साथ मनमुटाव की खबरों को सिरे से नकार दिया हो, लेकिन फैंस शायद अब भी पूरे मामले को शक की नजरों से देख रहे हैं।
क्योंकि विंडीज दौरे पर गई टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों के साथ विराट कोहली ने अपने ट्विटर पर शुक्रवार को एक फोटो शेयर किया, इसमें रोहित शर्मा के अलावा टीम के कई खिलाड़ी नजर आ रहे हैं। विराट के इस फोटो को शेयर करने के बाद लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर विराट से पूछना शुरू कर दिया है कि रोहित शर्मा कहां हैं? आइए दिखाते हैं कि लोगों ने रोहित और विराट को लेकर क्या कहा है।
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
