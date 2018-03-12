शहर चुनें

किराए के घर में रहने को मजबूर हुए विराट कोहली, हर महीने भरते हैं लाखों रुपये

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 03:36 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली इन दिनों श्रीलंका में ट्राई सीरीज में न खेलकर आराम मुंबई में अपनी पत्नी बॉलीवुड अदाकारा के साथ वक्त गुजार रहे हैं। इस बीच कोहली इस वक्त मुंबई के जिस घर में रह रहे हैं उसको लेकर चारों तरफ खूब चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। दरअसल हाल ही में कोहली ने इस घर की बालकॉनी में खड़े होकर एक फोटो शेयर की थी, जिसके बाद कहा जा रहा था कि यह कोहली का नया घर है। 
इसके कुछ दिन बाद पता चला कि यह घर उनका नहीं बल्कि किराए का है। हालांकि उनके इस घर की चर्चाएं तब भी नहीं रुकी क्योंकि लोग इस घर के किराए को लेकर चौंक पड़े। दरअसल इस घर की कीमत 15 लाख रुपये महीना है। इतना ही नहीं आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इस घर के लिए उन्हें पहले 1.50 करोड़ रुपये डिपोजिट भी करना पड़ा है। इसके अलावा 1.01 लाख रुपये की स्टंप ड्यूटी भी भरी है। 
 



ऐसा नहीं है कि कोहली के पास मुंबई में अपना घर नहीं है। उन्होंने 2016 में ही वर्ली में एक घर खरीदा था, जिसकी कीमत 34 करोड़ रुपये है। लेकिन समय से इस घर का काम पूरा न होने की वजह से उन्हें इस वक्त किराए के घर में रहने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। 
 
 

फिलहाल कोहली अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का के साथ जिस घर में रह रहे हैं  वह वर्ली स्थित रहेजा लीजंड इमारत की 40वीं मंजिल पर है। इसे उन्होंने 24 महीनों के लिए किराए पर लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोहली का घर 2019 तक बनकर पूरा होगा। 

