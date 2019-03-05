शहर चुनें

'विराट कोहली इंसान नहीं हैं', ट्विटर पर कुछ इस तरह मना विराट के 40वें शतक का जश्न

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 07:41 PM IST
virat kohli
virat kohli
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मंगलवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में अपने करियर का 40वां शतक जमाया। कोहली ने 120 गेंदों में 10 चौके की मदद से 116 रन की पारी खेली। उनकी बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने 251 रन का लक्ष्य रखा।
कप्तान कोहली को पारी के दूसरे ही ओवर में बल्लेबाजी के लिए क्रीज पर आना पड़ा क्योंकि रोहित शर्मा पहले ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर पवेलियन लौट गए। भारतीय कप्तान ने अच्छे स्ट्रोक्स खेले और फैंस को अपना मुरीद बना लिया।

नागपुर में कोहली ने केवल 10 बाउंड्री जमाई जबकि शेष रन एक या दो रन लेकर बनाए। वह 46वें ओवर में आउट हुए। कोहली ने इस दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े और संघर्षपूर्ण पारी के लिए ट्विटर पर उनकी जमकर सराहना भी हुई।

चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि कप्तान कोहली के 40वें शतक का जश्न ट्विटर पर किस प्रकार मना:



























kuldeep yadav
Cricket News

INDvAUS LIVE: हैंड्सकोंब-स्टोइनिस ने संभाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पारी, मैच रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

5 मार्च 2019

विराट-सचिन
virat kohli
virat kohli
virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने दूसरे वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, बनाया कप्तानी का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

5 मार्च 2019

virat kohli
virat kohli
virat kohli
ग्रीम स्मिथ
Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने दूसरे वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, बनाया कप्तानी का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

5 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvsAUS: विराट कोहली आज रचेंगे इतिहास, महज 22 रन बनाते ही तोड़ेगे विश्व रिकॉर्ड

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

कोहली को इस तरह जाल में फंसाते हैं एडम जंपा, खुद भारतीय कोच कर रहे मदद

5 मार्च 2019
Cricket News

कोहली को इस तरह जाल में फंसाते हैं एडम जंपा, खुद भारतीय कोच कर रहे मदद

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

INDvAUS: नागपुर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से कभी नहीं हारा भारत, यहां धोनी का चलता है सिक्का

5 मार्च 2019
Cricket News

INDvAUS: नागपुर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से कभी नहीं हारा भारत, यहां धोनी का चलता है सिक्का

5 मार्च 2019

virat kohli india vs australia team india nagpur twitter विराट कोहली टीम इंडिया नागपुर ट्विटर
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Foreign investors' first choice Delhi-NCR with 25 per cent FDI  
Business

25 फीसदी एफडीआई के साथ विदेशी निवेशकों की पहली पसंद दिल्ली-एनसीआर 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

Netherlands Jail
Bizarre News

इस देश में बंद हो जाएंगी जेलें, नहीं हैं एक भी अपराधी, हजारों की नौकरी खतरे में

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

PM Modi, rivaba ravindra jadeja
Cricket News

इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर की पत्नी ने की राजनीति में एंट्री, थामा भाजपा का दामन

टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रीवा जडेजा रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हुईं।

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान ताहिर
Cricket News

इमरान ताहिर ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, 2019 विश्व कप के बाद लेंगे वन-डे से संन्यास

5 मार्च 2019

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir mother passes away
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद आमिर की मां का निधन, लंबे वक्त से थीं बीमार

5 मार्च 2019

ICC BCCI
Cricket News

आईसीसी ने नहीं मानी बीसीसीआई की बात, कहा- किसी देश से नाता तोड़ना हमारे दायरे में नहीं

3 मार्च 2019

west indies
Cricket News

कैरेबियाई खिलाड़ी का बड़ा बयान, बोले- विश्व कप में वेस्टइंडीज होगा हर टीम के लिए खतरा

3 मार्च 2019

sri lanka emerging team
Cricket News

श्रीलंका को जल्द मिलेगी 1.15 करोड़ डॉलर की राशि, आईसीसी ने किया एलान

3 मार्च 2019

pakistan cricket team
Cricket News

'लाहौर हमले के 10 साल बाद पाक में क्रिकेट की वापसी की उम्मीद'

3 मार्च 2019

Cricket all set to make return in Asian Games 2022
Cricket News

एशियन गेम्स में क्रिकेट दोबारा शामिल, क्या इस बार टीम इंडिया जीत पाएगी गोल्ड?

4 मार्च 2019

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

डॉक्टर-इंजीनियर बनने तक ही न रहें सीमित, चाहता हूं कि भारत खेलने वाला देश बनेः तेंदुलकर

4 मार्च 2019

आरोन फिंच
Cricket News

फिंच ने की गेंदबाजों की तारीफ, बोले- 'न होती यह गलती तो परिणाम कुछ और ही होता'

3 मार्च 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने दी कंगारुओं को मात, 6 विकेट से हासिल की जीत

शनिवार को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को पहले वन डे मैच में को 6 विकेट से मात दी है। इस जीत में केदार जाधव (81*) और एमएस धोनी (59*) का विशेष योगदान रहा। इस जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने पांच मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है।

2 मार्च 2019

concept pic 3:37

मैच के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि लोग हंसने पर हो गए मजबूर

19 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:20

'कबूतर' की गेंदबाजी से कांपते थे बल्लेबाज

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब अंपायरों ने किया कन्फ्यूज, कर दीं फनी हरकतें

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

जब बल्लेबाजों को देनी पड़ी बल्ले की कुर्बानी

5 फरवरी 2019

BCCI
Cricket News

बीसीसीआई को उठाना होगा वैश्विक टूर्नामेंट का दायित्व, अगर कर में नहीं मिली छूट 

3 मार्च 2019

INDvAUS: No plans to shift ODI matches from Mohali and Delhi says BCCI acting president
Cricket News

क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, नहीं बदला जाएगा भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच दो मैच का स्थान

2 मार्च 2019

क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

WIvENG: थॉमस के पंजे के बाद गेल तूफान में उड़ा इंग्लैंड, वेस्टइंडीज ने सीरीज की बराबर

3 मार्च 2019

BCCI releases special India jersey to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's return to India
Cricket News

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को टीम इंडिया का सलाम, जारी की उनके नाम की जर्सी

2 मार्च 2019

India vs England Women 1st T20: England Women win by 41 runs
Cricket News

INDvENG: पहले टी-20 में भारतीय महिला टीम की करारी हार, इंग्लैंड ने 41 रन से पीटा

4 मार्च 2019

फाफ डू प्लेसी
Cricket News

फाफ के शतक से द. अफ्रीका ने जीता पहला वन-डे, श्रीलंका को 8 विकेट से रौंदा 

3 मार्च 2019

