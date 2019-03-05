विज्ञापन

ODI 100s by @imVkohli:



8⃣ v Sri Lanka

7⃣ v Australia

7⃣ v West Indies

5⃣ v New Zealand

4⃣ v South Africa

3⃣ v Bangladesh

3⃣ v England

2⃣ v Pakistan

1⃣ v Zimbabwe



👏 pic.twitter.com/Mu0dJ1Hzu6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 5, 2019

Number 40 for the King, what a champion.

A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019

Barring handy support from Vijay Shankar, this has been a stupendous one-man show by @imVkohli. India could conceivably get to 300!if he bats till the end which would be extremely daunting for Aus batting second — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019

ODI century No. 40 for Kohli. In Rome, they would have said that he XLs as a batsman.#MildSelfThoo — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 5, 2019

Kohli ran 76 singles (including twos threes) today plus what he ran for his partners.



As I type this, at 4.48 PM, the temperature at Nagpur is 33C.#AUSvIND #KingKohli — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2019

Kohli is out for 116 and that makes his ODI career average 59.74. #INDvAUS — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2019

Tendulkar has the record for most runs in a World Cup (673 in 03).



If Virat Kohli stays fit, he'll play at least nine games this summer, and could play 11.



Given his recent average, it really isn't outlandish to say Kohli could score 1,000 runs at the 2019 World Cup.#INDvAUS https://t.co/7tnYIl7rjU — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019

I mean, Kohli's last 10 hundreds came in his last 25 innings. That is just ridiculous. Otherworldly. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मंगलवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में अपने करियर का 40वां शतक जमाया। कोहली ने 120 गेंदों में 10 चौके की मदद से 116 रन की पारी खेली। उनकी बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने 251 रन का लक्ष्य रखा।कप्तान कोहली को पारी के दूसरे ही ओवर में बल्लेबाजी के लिए क्रीज पर आना पड़ा क्योंकि रोहित शर्मा पहले ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर पवेलियन लौट गए। भारतीय कप्तान ने अच्छे स्ट्रोक्स खेले और फैंस को अपना मुरीद बना लिया।नागपुर में कोहली ने केवल 10 बाउंड्री जमाई जबकि शेष रन एक या दो रन लेकर बनाए। वह 46वें ओवर में आउट हुए। कोहली ने इस दौरान कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े और संघर्षपूर्ण पारी के लिए ट्विटर पर उनकी जमकर सराहना भी हुई।चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि कप्तान कोहली के 40वें शतक का जश्न ट्विटर पर किस प्रकार मना: