ODI 100s by @imVkohli:— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 5, 2019
8⃣ v Sri Lanka
7⃣ v Australia
7⃣ v West Indies
5⃣ v New Zealand
4⃣ v South Africa
3⃣ v Bangladesh
3⃣ v England
2⃣ v Pakistan
1⃣ v Zimbabwe
👏 pic.twitter.com/Mu0dJ1Hzu6
Number 40 for the King, what a champion.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019
A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0
Barring handy support from Vijay Shankar, this has been a stupendous one-man show by @imVkohli. India could conceivably get to 300!if he bats till the end which would be extremely daunting for Aus batting second— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019
ODI century No. 40 for Kohli. In Rome, they would have said that he XLs as a batsman.#MildSelfThoo— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 5, 2019
Kohli ran 76 singles (including twos threes) today plus what he ran for his partners.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2019
As I type this, at 4.48 PM, the temperature at Nagpur is 33C.#AUSvIND #KingKohli
Kohli is out for 116 and that makes his ODI career average 59.74. #INDvAUS— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2019
Tendulkar has the record for most runs in a World Cup (673 in 03).— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019
If Virat Kohli stays fit, he'll play at least nine games this summer, and could play 11.
Given his recent average, it really isn't outlandish to say Kohli could score 1,000 runs at the 2019 World Cup.#INDvAUS https://t.co/7tnYIl7rjU
Kohli. Not human. 👏🏻 Time to fight @cricketcomau !! #INDvsAUS 🏏— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 5, 2019
I mean, Kohli's last 10 hundreds came in his last 25 innings. That is just ridiculous. Otherworldly.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019
4 मार्च 2019