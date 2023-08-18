{"_id":"64df0323855b8bbda005d688","slug":"virat-kohli-completes-15-years-in-international-cricket-rcb-shares-video-fans-shower-love-2023-08-18","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Virat Kohli: अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में कोहली के 15 साल पूरे, आरसीबी ने शेयर किया Video; फैंस ने लुटाया प्यार","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

फॉर्मेट मैच रन औसत शतक अर्धशतक टेस्ट 111 8676 49.29 29 29 वनडे 275 12898 57.32 46 65 टी20 115 4008 52.73 1 37

भारत के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली के शुक्रवार (18 अगस्त) को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के 15 साल पूरे हो गए। कोहली ने 2008 में आज ही के दिन श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे में डेब्यू किया था। शुरुआती कुछ मैचों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाने वाले विराट ने धीरे-धीरे अपनी जगह टीम में पक्की की और 2011 विश्व कप जीत में अहम योगदान दिया था। उन्होंने धीरे-धीरे अपने नाम क्रिकेट के कई सारे रिकॉर्ड दर्ज कर लिए। मौजूदा समय में वह दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाजों में एक हैं।कोहली के अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 15 साल पूरे होने पर उनकी आईपीएल टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) ने कई सारे पोस्ट किए। आरसीबी ने एक भावुक वीडियो भी शेयर किया। इसमें फ्रैंचाइजी ने कोहली की बचपन से लेकर अब तक की तस्वीरों का इस्तेमाल किया है। इस वीडियो को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। वहीं, एक्स (ट्विटर) पर #15YearsOfKingKohli हैशटैग काफी ट्रेंड हुआ।2008 में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ कोहली ने राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए अपना पहला मैच खेला था और 22 गेंदों पर सिर्फ 12 रन बनाए थे। उनके सलामी जोड़ीदार गौतम गंभीर उसी मैच में दो गेंद पर शून्य पर आउट हो गए। भारतीय टीम मैच में सिर्फ 146 रन ही बना सकी और श्रीलंका आठ विकेट से विजयी रहा था। कोहली ने अपने चौथे वनडे मैच में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 54 रन की पारी खेली और फिर कभी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा।कोहली जब 2011 में विश्व कप जीतने वाली टीम में थे, तब उनके कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी थे। उन्होंने अपनी कप्तानी में 2019 में विश्व कप खेला, लेकिन सेमीफाइनल में हार गए थे। अब 2023 में उन्हें रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट में उतरने का मौका मिलेगा। वह दूसरी बार विश्व कप जीतने उतरेंगे।