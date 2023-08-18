Virat Kohli: अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में कोहली के 15 साल पूरे, आरसीबी ने शेयर किया Video; फैंस ने लुटाया प्यार

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
1⃣5⃣ years since a talented teenager arrived at the International stage 👋— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2023
1⃣5⃣ years of turning doubters into believers 💯
1⃣5⃣ years of rollercoaster of emotions and so much happiness ❤️🔥
Thank you for being you @imVkohli 👑 #PlayBold #15YearsOfKingKohli #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/fVXje3ShL1
|फॉर्मेट
|मैच
|रन
|औसत
|शतक
|अर्धशतक
|टेस्ट
|111
|8676
|49.29
|29
|29
|वनडे
|275
|12898
|57.32
|46
|65
|टी20
|115
|4008
|52.73
|1
|37
Can watch this shot whole day.#15YearsOfKingKohlipic.twitter.com/2TzQCaqNMa— RishabGarg🇮🇳 (@rishabgargalt) August 18, 2023
Apart from trolling and banter, virat is one of the best players and absolutely goat #15YearsOfKingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/miZkIkHh7q— Supreme Strange ll 𝕏 (@Doc_Supreme_) August 18, 2023
VIRAT IS PART OF~— Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) August 18, 2023
ODI | T20i | Test ~ XI of This Decade
Odi XI of all Time
T20i XI of all Time
T20i WC XI of all Time
Champions Trophy XI of all Time
Asia Cup(Odi) XI of all Time
Asia Cup(T20i) of all Time
Clutch Player XI of all Time(Batting)
Celebrating❤️#15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/t6BIIZ8Vyw
15 Years for the G.O.A.T. #15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/lNsG49gvVu— Abhi (@abhishek69jain) August 17, 2023
KING KOHLI MADE HIS INTERNATIONAL DEBUT ON THIS DAY IN 2008,SINCE 2008 AUGUST 18TH,KING HAS— ✧─ ❀ＳⓇ𝐈𝐒ⓉＩ❀─✧ (@SristiK1828) August 18, 2023
-MOST INTL RUNS
-MOST ODI RUNS
-MOST T20I RUNS
-MOST 200'S
-MOST 100'S
-MOST 50'S
-MOST ICC RUNS
-MOST ICC AWARDS
-MOST POTM
- MOST POTS
THE DOMINANCE OF KING KOHLI #15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/TSmPTrOl8g
