150 रन बनाते ही विराट कोहली ने की रोहित शर्मा की नकल, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 09:15 PM IST
virat kohli celebrates his 150 by kissing his engagement ring in centurion test
विराट कोहली - फोटो : File
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में फेल होने के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने सेंचुरियन में 153 रन की पारी खेलकर और अपने आलोचकों का मुंह बंद कर दिया है। उन्होंने इस पारी में 217 गेंदों पर 15 चौके जड़े। 

कोहली की कप्तानी पारी की बदौलत ही टीम इंडिया पहली पारी में 300 के पार पहुंच सकी। हालांकि दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहली पारी में 28 रन की बढ़ लेने में कामयाब रही।  

कोहली की इस पारी 150 रन की पारी में एक खास बात यह देखने को मिली की, जब उन्होंने अपने 150 रन पूरे किए तो उन्होंने अपने गले में पहनी सगाई की अंगूठी निकाल कर चूमा और इस तरह उन्होंने बताया कि इस पारी में उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को याद किया। 

बता दें कि इससे पहले रोहित शर्मा ने भी श्रीलंका के खिलाफ इंदौर में अपने करियर का तीसरा दोहरा शतक लगाने के बाद अपनी पत्नी की ओर देखकर अपनी उंगली चूमने का इशारा किया था। जिस दिन रोहित ने दोहरा शतक लगाया था, उसी दिन उनकी शादी की भी सालगिरह थी। ऐसे में माना जा सकता है कि रोहित की तरह कोहली भी अपनी पत्नी से बेहद प्यार करते हैं। 

ये देखिए वीडियो- 
 

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

