🎥 | Virat Kohli proudly showing everyone his engagement ring and kissing it after scoring 150* against South Africa today 👏— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) January 15, 2018
More power to you both @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma 👊❤️ #Virushka
(via @singhvishakha3 ) pic.twitter.com/6rlA8gNYSv
विराट कोहली (153) की बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत सोमवार को दूसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी लंच के बाद 91.1 ओवर में 307 रन बनाकर ऑलआउट हुई।
15 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.