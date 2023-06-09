Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Video: Pakistan Cricketer Accuses Australia of Ball tampering to out Kohli, Pujara in IND vs AUS WTC Final

VIDEO: बेईमानी से आउट हुए पुजारा-कोहली! लाबुशेन का गेंद से छेड़छाड़ करते वीडियो वायरल, बॉल टैम्परिंग का आरोप

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 09 Jun 2023 04:21 PM IST
सार

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व बैटर बासित अली ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारतीय पारी के 15वें ओवर के आसपास गेंद से छेड़छाड़ की शुरुआत की ताकि पुजारा और कोहली को जल्द से जल्द पवेलियन भेजा जा सके।

Video: Pakistan Cricketer Accuses Australia of Ball tampering to out Kohli, Pujara in IND vs AUS WTC Final
ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर बॉल टैम्परिंग का आरोप लगा है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल खेला जा रहा है। लंदन के ओवल में खेले जा रहे फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने पकड़ मजबूत कर ली है। दूसरे दिन भारत ने पांच विकेट गंवा दिए। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली और रवींद्र जडेजा पवेलियन लौट गए। हालांकि, पूर्व पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज ने पैट कमिंस के नेतृत्व वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पर बॉल टैम्परिंग का आरोप लगाया है। पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज का कहना है कि विराट और पुजारा को आउट करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बॉल टैम्परिंग की। 

पाकिस्तान के लिए 19 टेस्ट और 50 वनडे खेलने वाले पूर्व बैटर बासित अली ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारतीय पारी के 15वें ओवर के आसपास गेंद से छेड़छाड़ की शुरुआत की ताकि पुजारा और कोहली को जल्द से जल्द पवेलियन भेजा जा सके। जहां पुजारा को कैमरन ग्रीन ने पारी के 14वें ओवर में क्लीन बोल्ड किया,  वहीं कोहली को मिचेल स्टार्क ने 19वें ओवर स्लिप में कैच आउट कराया।

बासित ने कमेंटेटर्स-अंपायर्स पर साधा निशाना

बासित ने कहा कि वह ये देखकर हैरान हैं कि कोई भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्लानिंग तक को देख नहीं सका। चाहे वह कमेंटेटर्स हों या मैच ऑफिशियल्स या भारतीय बैटर्स, कोई भी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टैक्टिक्स को पकड़ नहीं सका। अपने यूट्यूब चैनल पर अपलोड किए गए वीडियो में बासित कहते हैं- कमेंट्री बॉक्स से लेकर अंपायर्स तक, पहले मैं उन लोगों के लिए ताली बजाना चाहूंगा जो यह मैच देख रहे हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने साफतौर पर गेंद से छेड़छाड़ की और कोई इस बारे में बात नहीं कर रहा है।

बासित ने बताया क्या होता है रिवर्स स्विंग?

बासित ने कहा- किसी बल्लेबाज को हैरानी तक नहीं हुई कि मैदान पर क्या हो रहा है? सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण यह है कि गेंद छोड़ते हुए क्लीन बोल्ड होना। मैं आपको सबूत भी देता हूं। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पारी के 54वें ओवर तक जब मोहम्मद शमी गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे, तो गेंद की चमक बाहर की तरफ थी और गेंद स्टीव स्मिथ के लिए इन स्विंग हुई। इसे रिवर्स स्विंग नहीं कहते। रिवर्स स्विंग तब होता है जब गेंद की चमक अंदर की तरफ हो और गेंद इन स्विंग हो।

'भारतीय पारी के 16वें ओवर से शुरू हुई बॉल टैम्परिंग'

बासित ने कहा कि भारतीय पारी का 16वां से 18वां ओवर बॉल टैम्परिंग का सबसे बड़ा सबूत है। भारतीय पारी के 18वें ओवर में अंपायर रिचर्ड कैटलबोरो के निर्देश पर गेंद बदली गई, तब तक गेंद खराब हो गई थी। जब रिप्लेसमेंट बॉक्स आया तो नई गेंद ली गई। इसी दौरान ऑस्ट्रेलिया की तरफ से छेड़छाड़ शुरू हो गई थी। बासित ने कहा- आप 16वें, 17वें और 18वें ओवर को देखें जब विराट आउट हुए। उस गेंद की चमक देखिए। मिचेल स्टार्क के हाथों में गेंद और गेंद की चमक बाहर (दाईं) की तरफ है। लेकिन गेंद विराट को अंदर आने की बजाय बाहर की तरफ गई। 

'पुजारा को भी बेईमानी से किया आउट'

बासित ने कहा- जडेजा गेंद को ऑन साइड में खेलना चाह रहे थे, लेकिन गेंद पॉइंट के पास गई। क्या अंपायर्स अंधे हो गए हैं। ऊपर वाला जानता है कि जो लोग वहां मौजूद हैं और इतनी आसान चीजों को नोटिस नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। पुजारा के विकेट को लेकर बासित ने कहा- कैमरन ग्रीन ने जो गेंद पुजारा को फेंकी, उसमें चमक वाला हिस्सा पुजारा की ओर था और गेंद पुजारा को अंदर की तरफ आई और वह क्लीन बोल्ड हो गए। मैं आश्चर्य में हूं। बीसीसीआई इतना बड़ा क्रिकेट बोर्ड है, क्या उन्होंने इतनी बड़ी चीज नोटिस नहीं की? इसका मतलब है कि आपका फोकस क्रिकेट पर नहीं है। 

बासित ने बीसीसीआई पर साधा निशाना

बासित ने कहा- बीसीसीआई बस खुश है कि भारतीय टीम फाइनल में पहुंच गई है। क्या 15-20 ओवर में ही गेंद रिवर्स स्विंग होने लगती है, जब पुजारा आउट हुए? वो भी ड्यूक बॉल? मैं समझ सकता हूं कि कुकाबूरा बॉल कुछ समय बाद पुरानी हो जाती है और रिवर्स स्विंग करने लगती है, लेकिन ड्यूक बॉल 40 ओवर तक पुरानी नहीं होती। इसके बाद रिवर्स स्विंग की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं।

लाबुशेन का वीडियो वायरल

इस बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मार्नस लाबुशेन का भी एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वह क्रेप बैंड जो कि खुरदुरा होता है, उससे गेंद को रगड़ते दिख रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर यह वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स पूछ रहे हैं कि क्या क्रेप बैंड से गेंद को रगड़ने की इजाजत है? क्या इसके लिए अंपायर की सहमति की जरूरत नहीं होती? मैच की बात करें तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए। जवाब में दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक भारत ने पांच विकेट पर 151 रन बना लिए थे। शुक्रवार को केएस भरत भी आउट हो गए। वहीं, अजिंक्य रहाणे ने अर्धशतक जड़ दिया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed