{"_id":"64d9c695d0958abaee02d48a","slug":"venkatesh-prasad-blast-team-india-says-they-should-introspect-instead-of-making-silly-statements-2023-08-14","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज से हार के बाद वेंकटेश प्रसाद का टीम इंडिया पर निशाना, कहा- फालतू की बयानबाजी बंद करें","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

विस्तार Follow Us

India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well.

It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion. https://t.co/8GDNDfW9dg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

विज्ञापन

They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much https://t.co/jJhUgsd5KA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl.

It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज में भारत को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। पांच मैचों की सीरीज में टीम इंडिया 2-3 के अंतर से हार गई। इस हार के बाद भारतीय टीम को जमकर आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भी भारतीय टीम के रवैये पर और मैनेजमेंट के कामकाज पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि जो टीम 2022 टी20 विश्व कप में जगह नहीं बना पाई थी, उसके खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज हारना शर्मनाक है।वेंकटेश प्रसाद पहले भी भारतीय टीम पर हमलावर रहे हैं और खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों की आलोचना करते रहे हैं। हालांकि, उन्होंने साफ किया है कि उनके ट्वीट किसी पर निशाना साधने के लिए नहीं होते हैं। वह सिर्फ टीम की भलाई चाहते हैं।वेंकटेश ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भारत की हार के बाद कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने पहले लिखा "भारत पिछले कुछ समय से सीमित ओवरों की बेहद सामान्य टीम रही है। उन्हें वेस्टइंडीज की उस टीम से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो कुछ महीने पहले टी20 विश्व कप के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रही थी। हम वनडे सीरीज में भी बांग्लादेश से हार गए थे। आशा है कि वे मूर्खतापूर्ण बयान देने के बजाय आत्ममंथन करेंगे।"वेंकटेश के ट्वीट पर एक फैन ने लिखा कि वेस्टइंडीज की टीम टी20 नहीं वनडे विश्व कप से बाहर हुई है। इसके जवाब में वेंकटेश ने लिखा "सिर्फ 50 ओवर ही नहीं, वेस्टइंडीज पिछले अक्तूबर-नवंबर में टी20 विश्व कप के लिए भी क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रहा था। यह देखकर दुख होता है कि भारत खराब प्रदर्शन कर रहा है और प्रक्रिया की आड़ में इसे दबा दिया जाता है। वह भूख, आग गायब है और हम एक भ्रम में रहते हैं।"एक फैन ने वेंकटेश से भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट और टी20 कप्तान को लेकर उनके विचार जानना चाहा। इस पर उन्होंने लिखा "वे हार के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं और उन्हें जवाबदेह होने की जरूरत है। प्रक्रिया और ऐसे शब्दों का अब दुरुपयोग होता है। एमएस धोनी के लिए ये शब्द मायने रखते थे। अब बस इस शब्द का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। चयन में कोई निरंतरता नहीं है, बेतरतीब चीजें बहुत ज्यादा हो रही हैं।"वेंकटेश ने आगे लिखा "भारत को अपने कौशल में सुधार करने की जरूरत है। उनमें भूख और तीव्रता की कमी है और अक्सर कप्तान को कुछ पता नहीं होता है। गेंदबाज बल्लेबाजी नहीं कर सकते, बल्लेबाज गेंदबाजी नहीं कर सकते। यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि आप हां में हां मिलाने वाले लोगों की तलाश में न रहें और इस कारण अंधे न हो जाएं कि कोई आपका पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी है, बल्कि बड़े पैमाने पर अच्छाई देखें।"