Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Venkatesh Prasad blast team india says they should introspect instead of making silly statements

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज से हार के बाद वेंकटेश प्रसाद का टीम इंडिया पर निशाना, कहा- फालतू की बयानबाजी बंद करें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 14 Aug 2023 11:45 AM IST
सार

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज में भारतीय टीम की हार के बाद वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भारतीय टीम पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि जो टीम पिछले साल टी20 विश्व कप के लिए क्वालिफाई नहीं कर पाई थी, उसके खिलाफ सीरीज हारना शर्मनाक है।
 

Venkatesh Prasad blast team india says they should introspect instead of making silly statements
वेंकेटेश प्रसाद (बाएं) हार्दिक पांड्या (दाएं) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज में भारत को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। पांच मैचों की सीरीज में टीम इंडिया 2-3 के अंतर से हार गई। इस हार के बाद भारतीय टीम को जमकर आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भी भारतीय टीम के रवैये पर और मैनेजमेंट के कामकाज पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि जो टीम 2022 टी20 विश्व कप में जगह नहीं बना पाई थी, उसके खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज हारना शर्मनाक है। 


वेंकटेश प्रसाद पहले भी भारतीय टीम पर हमलावर रहे हैं और खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों की आलोचना करते रहे हैं। हालांकि, उन्होंने साफ किया है कि उनके ट्वीट किसी पर निशाना साधने के लिए नहीं होते हैं। वह सिर्फ टीम की भलाई चाहते हैं। 




वेंकटेश ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भारत की हार के बाद कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने पहले लिखा "भारत पिछले कुछ समय से सीमित ओवरों की बेहद सामान्य टीम रही है। उन्हें वेस्टइंडीज की उस टीम से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो कुछ महीने पहले टी20 विश्व कप के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रही थी। हम वनडे सीरीज में भी बांग्लादेश से हार गए थे। आशा है कि वे मूर्खतापूर्ण बयान देने के बजाय आत्ममंथन करेंगे।" 


विज्ञापन

वेंकटेश के ट्वीट पर एक फैन ने लिखा कि वेस्टइंडीज की टीम टी20 नहीं वनडे विश्व कप से बाहर हुई है। इसके जवाब में वेंकटेश ने लिखा "सिर्फ 50 ओवर ही नहीं, वेस्टइंडीज पिछले अक्तूबर-नवंबर में टी20 विश्व कप के लिए भी क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रहा था। यह देखकर दुख होता है कि भारत खराब प्रदर्शन कर रहा है और प्रक्रिया की आड़ में इसे दबा दिया जाता है। वह भूख, आग गायब है और हम एक भ्रम में रहते हैं।"



एक फैन ने वेंकटेश से भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट और टी20 कप्तान को लेकर उनके विचार जानना चाहा। इस पर उन्होंने लिखा "वे हार के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं और उन्हें जवाबदेह होने की जरूरत है। प्रक्रिया और ऐसे शब्दों का अब दुरुपयोग होता है। एमएस धोनी के लिए ये शब्द मायने रखते थे। अब बस इस शब्द का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। चयन में कोई निरंतरता नहीं है, बेतरतीब चीजें बहुत ज्यादा हो रही हैं।"



वेंकटेश ने आगे लिखा "भारत को अपने कौशल में सुधार करने की जरूरत है। उनमें भूख और तीव्रता की कमी है और अक्सर कप्तान को कुछ पता नहीं होता है। गेंदबाज बल्लेबाजी नहीं कर सकते, बल्लेबाज गेंदबाजी नहीं कर सकते। यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि आप हां में हां मिलाने वाले लोगों की तलाश में न रहें और इस कारण अंधे न हो जाएं कि कोई आपका पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी है, बल्कि बड़े पैमाने पर अच्छाई देखें।"
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed