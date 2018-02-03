Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2018
Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018
WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018
These boys in such safe hands. Safest hands of Rahul Dravid. Great great contribution for the future of these youngsters and Indian Cricket. We have some great upcoming talent #INDvAUS— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018
Congratulations Team India on your resounding U 19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/DHUaYzhxjL— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 3, 2018
T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 ..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018
3 फरवरी 2018
