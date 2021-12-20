शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Twitter lashes out at ex-Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed who says IPL features low-quality bowling

बयान: पाकिस्तानी पूर्व गेंदबाज ने आईपीएल के गेंदबाजी स्तर पर उठाए सवाल, भारतीय फैंस ने जमकर लगाई लताड़

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 20 Dec 2021 04:39 PM IST

सार

आईपीएल-पीएसएल
आईपीएल-पीएसएल - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) और पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीएसएल) को लेकर एक बार फिर से जंग छिड़ गई है। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आकिब जावेद द्वारा भारतीय टी-20 लीग को दिए गए बयान के बाद उनकी जमकर किरकिरी हो रही है। 49 वर्षीय जावेद ने हाल ही में एक बयान में पीएसएल की तारीफ करते हुए आईपीएल को आलोचना की और कहा कि आईपीएल में निम्न-गुणवत्ता वाली गेंदबाजी होती है। 


आकिब ने पीटीवी स्पोर्ट्स से बात करते हुए कहा, 'पीएसएल अपने पिचों की वजह से दुनिया में सबसे दिलचस्प लीग है। उदाहरण के लिए लाहौर की पिच में गेंदबाजों के लिए कुछ मदद है, जबकि कराची में बड़े स्कोर बनते हैं। दूसरी ओर अगर आप आईपीएल को देखें, तो वहां सपाट पिचों और निम्न-गुणवत्ता वाली गेंदबाजी की वजह से सिर्फ एक तरह की क्रिकेट ही खेली जाती है।'




आकिब की यह बात भारतीय और कुछ पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट फैंस को हजम नहीं हुई और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर उनकी क्लास लगानी शुरू कर दी। ऐसे में आइए देखते हैं वायरल हो रहे कुछ ट्विट्स। 










बता दें कि जावेद इस समय पीएसएल की फ्रेंचाइज़ी लाहौर कलंदर के मुख्य कोच हैं। आकिब ने पाकिस्तान के लिए 90 के दशक में 10 साल के अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में 22 टेस्ट और 163 एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट खेला जिसमें उन्होंने क्रमशः 54 और 182 विकेट अपने नाम किए।
 

