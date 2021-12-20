बयान: पाकिस्तानी पूर्व गेंदबाज ने आईपीएल के गेंदबाजी स्तर पर उठाए सवाल, भारतीय फैंस ने जमकर लगाई लताड़

Aaqib Javed "PSL is the most interesting league in the world due to the pitches. Lahore’s pitch has support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi. But if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket due to flat surfaces and low-quality bowling" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 19, 2021

Immature statement, one must say.



Raising the bar doesn’t mean to belittle other leagues to emphasize on how good we are and coming from a seasoned player and coach like him is disappointing. — 🇵🇰Dr. Fido Dido🇵🇰 (@lame_fido) December 20, 2021

We can't compare IPL & PSL...No doubt PSL is very good league but the small boundaries are the basic reason of 185 average score..In IPL boundaries are large and every world class player in present. PSL 2021 has only one good player Jason Roy only 😠 — M Abdullah (@Virat_theGOAT) December 19, 2021

Kindly note the #ipl has gone passed the English premier league in terms of popularity and revenue. In few years time #IPL will be the biggest sports league , in my point of view #ipl is the best thing happened to cricket 🏏 . The #ipl cannot be compared even with the world cup. — karthick (@karthicraja94) December 19, 2021

Low quality of bowling?

Seriously!!

India won last 2 of their series in Australia and almost won in English later in the year, pata nahi ghaas khate haii ye loog ya kya.. 😶 — Muhammad Usman (@iUsmAn97) December 19, 2021

PSL isn't even second best, maybe in pace bowling it can come as second but overall not even top 2 , pakistani pace bowler prosper bcoz of two reasons :-

1 :- lack of good quality overseas batter

2:- Historically Pakistan never produce good batsman — Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 19, 2021

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) और पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीएसएल) को लेकर एक बार फिर से जंग छिड़ गई है। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आकिब जावेद द्वारा भारतीय टी-20 लीग को दिए गए बयान के बाद उनकी जमकर किरकिरी हो रही है। 49 वर्षीय जावेद ने हाल ही में एक बयान में पीएसएल की तारीफ करते हुए आईपीएल को आलोचना की और कहा कि आईपीएल में निम्न-गुणवत्ता वाली गेंदबाजी होती है।आकिब ने पीटीवी स्पोर्ट्स से बात करते हुए कहा, 'पीएसएल अपने पिचों की वजह से दुनिया में सबसे दिलचस्प लीग है। उदाहरण के लिए लाहौर की पिच में गेंदबाजों के लिए कुछ मदद है, जबकि कराची में बड़े स्कोर बनते हैं। दूसरी ओर अगर आप आईपीएल को देखें, तो वहां सपाट पिचों और निम्न-गुणवत्ता वाली गेंदबाजी की वजह से सिर्फ एक तरह की क्रिकेट ही खेली जाती है।'आकिब की यह बात भारतीय और कुछ पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट फैंस को हजम नहीं हुई और उन्होंने ट्विटर पर उनकी क्लास लगानी शुरू कर दी। ऐसे में आइए देखते हैं वायरल हो रहे कुछ ट्विट्स।