Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   This is how Sachin, Sehwag and other sports personalities pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

'अटल बनकर वह जिंदगी को पा गया', खेल जगत में वाजपेयी की मौत के बाद शोक की लहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 07:07 PM IST
This is how Sachin, Sehwag and other sports personalities pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और 'भारत रत्न' अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की मौत की खबर से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ चुकी है। दिल्ली के एम्स में सुबह से ही नेताओं का आना-जाना लगा हुआ था। आम आदमी से लेकर वीआईपी तक सभी उनकी मौत से सदमे में हैं।
प्रखर वक्ता, उम्दा कवि और पत्रकार के साथ-साथ वह एक खेल प्रेमी भी थे। 2004 में उनकी ही पहल के बाद लगभग 14 साल बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने पाकिस्तान का दौरा किया था। अब जब वह इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे तो खेल जगत की कई हस्तियों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है।
atal bihari vajpayee atal bihari vajpayee death atal bihari vajpayee latest update atal bihari latest news atal bihari vajpayee aiims vajpayee cricket ind vs pak ind vs pak 2004 indian cricket team india vs pakistan india vs pakistan 2004 अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी मृत्यु अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी मौत भारत का पाकिस्तान दौरा भारत पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट सौरव गांगुली

