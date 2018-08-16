#AtalBihariVajpayee ji - A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines. His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. ॐ शांति शांति 🙏

One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen.A visionary, A poet, A statesman, A man who won over million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect.

Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us.His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/XhDk0WrNR5