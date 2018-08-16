India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji’s contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018
Asaman ko choo gaya, jo asmaan sa vishal tha, dharti mein simat gaya, jo mitti jaisa narm tha.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018
Kaun hai jo Atal reh paya zindagi bhar, Atal banke wo zindagi ko paa gaya.
Om Shanti #AtalBihariVajpayee ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/56Xi1sqzEf
One of India's Most Loved Prime Minister, a great poet and a wonderful statesman. We as a nation will miss you sir #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji 🙏🏼 Deepest condolences to admirers and loved ones . pic.twitter.com/BPQRUD8nLG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018
#AtalBihariVajpayee ji - A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018
His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. ॐ शांति शांति 🙏
End of an era #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee 🙁— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 16, 2018
One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen.A visionary, A poet, A statesman, A man who won over million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect.— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 16, 2018
Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us.His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/XhDk0WrNR5
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच आज भले ही क्रिकेट संबंध अच्छे नहीं चल रहे हो, लेकिन आज से 14 साल पहले तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजेपयी ने पाकिस्तान दौरे पर जा रही टीम इंडिया को एक ऐसी सलाह दी,
16 अगस्त 2018