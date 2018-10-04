शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, डेब्यू मैच में ही शतक जड़ रचा इतिहास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 12:44 PM IST
Teenage Prithvi Shaw played superb knock against West Indies and broke many records
टेस्ट क्रिकेट में धमाकेदार एंट्री करते हुए 18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने इतिहास रच दिया। अपने पहले ही मैच में शतक जड़ते हुए इस युवा खिलाड़ी ने कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए। मुंबईकर ने गुरुवार को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में 33 ओवर की दूसरी गेंद में 2 रन लेते हुए अपना शतक पूरा किया।

शॉ ने अपनी पहली टेस्ट पारी का आगाज बेहद आक्रामक अंदाज में किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ 56 गेंदों में अर्धशतक ठोक अपने इरादे जता दिए। उन्होंने अपनी शतकीय पारी में कुल 15 चौके लगाए। जिसके बाद उनकी तुलना सहवाग से भी हो रही है। अगली स्लाइड में उनके रिकॉर्ड्स
prithvi shaw पृथ्वी शॉ india vs west indies
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

