सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीसीसीआई को दिए निर्देश, बिहार को लेने दें रणजी ट्रॉफी में हिस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क- अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 04:02 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) को निर्देश दिए हैं कि बिहार राज्य टीम को रणजी ट्रॉफी समेत अन्य टूर्नामेंट्स में हिस्सा लेने दिया जाए।

बिहार फिलहाल बीसीसीआई का पूर्णकालिक सदस्य नहीं है, लेकिन साल 2000 से बोर्ड ने उन्हें राज्य स्तर की स्पर्धाओं में हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति नहीं दी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि खेल के हित को देखते हुए बिहार को हिस्सा लेने की इजाजत मिलना चाहिए। मगर उन्हें पूर्णकालिक सदस्यता तभी मिलेगी, जब सर्वोच्च न्यायलय द्वारा गठित प्रशासकों की समिति (सीओए) बिहार को पूर्णकालिक सदस्यों की लिस्ट में शामिल करेगी। 

पिछले साल बीसीसीआई ने जूनियर और महिला क्रिकेट मुकाबलों का कार्यक्रम बदला है ताकि बिहार और नॉर्थईस्ट राज्य की टीमें भी हिस्सा ले सके। 

बिहार पर 2001 से स्पर्धाओं में हिस्सा लेने पर प्रतिबंध लगा हुआ है जब बीसीसीआई के अध्यक्ष जगमोहन डालमिया ने झारखंड को पूर्णकालिक सदस्यता देते हुए बिहार की मान्यता छीन ली थी।
 
