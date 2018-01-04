Supreme Court directs the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow the Bihar state team to participate in Ranji trophy and other cricket tournaments.— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुक्रवार से केपटाउन में पहला टेस्ट मैच खेलना है।
