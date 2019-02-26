Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) February 26, 2019
Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndiaStrikesBack— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) February 26, 2019
My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind 🇮🇳— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 26, 2019
But next time, let’s not wait for Pulwama or Uri to do what’s needed to be done. Strike Out Terrorism.
Big salute to our #IndianAirForce 🙏🇮🇳.... #IndiaStrikesBack .. Jai Hind— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2019
