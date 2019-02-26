शहर चुनें

Cricket News

भारत का आतंकियों पर हमला, खेल जगत के सितारे कर रहे देश के वीरों को सलाम

26 Feb 2019
sports celebrities praised surgical strike of indian air force
भारतीय वायुसेना ने 14 फरवरी को कश्मीर के पुलवामा में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आत्मघाती हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीएफ जवानों की शहादत का बदला ले लिया है। वायुसेना ने मंगलवार को नियंत्रण रेखा पार करके पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद, हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन और लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी ठिकानों को तबाह किया।
सरहद पार भारतीय वायु सेना का यह जज्बा देख खेल जगत के सितारों ने भारत के वीरों को सलाम किया है। क्रिकेट से लेकर तमाम खेल जगत की हस्तियां इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर उनकी हौसला अफजाई कर रही हैं।
   

   

वायुसेना ने पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के बालाकोट, मुजफ्फराबाद और चकोटी में 1000 किलो बम बरसाकर कई आतंकी ठिकानों को पूरी तरह से तबाह कर दिया है।
