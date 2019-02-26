विज्ञापन

Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) February 26, 2019

Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndiaStrikesBack — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) February 26, 2019

My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 26, 2019

Jai Hind 🇮🇳



But next time, let’s not wait for Pulwama or Uri to do what’s needed to be done. Strike Out Terrorism. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 26, 2019



Big salute to our #IndianAirForce 🙏🇮🇳.... #IndiaStrikesBack .. Jai Hind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना ने 14 फरवरी को कश्मीर के पुलवामा में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आत्मघाती हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीएफ जवानों की शहादत का बदला ले लिया है। वायुसेना ने मंगलवार को नियंत्रण रेखा पार करके पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद, हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन और लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी ठिकानों को तबाह किया।सरहद पार भारतीय वायु सेना का यह जज्बा देख खेल जगत के सितारों ने भारत के वीरों को सलाम किया है। क्रिकेट से लेकर तमाम खेल जगत की हस्तियां इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर उनकी हौसला अफजाई कर रही हैं।