Download App
आपका शहर Close

SAvZIM: ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट में एबी डीबिलियर्स ने की जोरदार वापसी, जिम्बाब्वे हुई पस्त

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 10:16 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
South Africa vs Zimbabwe port elizabeth test day one scorecard

एबी डीबिलियर्सPC: File

साउथ अफ्रीका और जिम्बाब्वे के बीच पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ के ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट मैच में एबी डीबिलियर्स ने जोरदार वापसी करते हुए 65 गेंदों पर 5 चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 53 रन बनाए। वहीं, अपना दूसरा टेस्ट खेल रहे एडेन मकरम ने 204 गेंदों का सामना करके 14 चौके और 2 छक्कों की मदद से 125 रन बनाए। 
पहली बार खेले जा रहे ऑफिशियल चार दिवसीय टेस्ट मैच में साउथ अफ्रीका के नए कप्तान एबी डीबिलियर्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। साउथ अफ्रीका ने अपनी पहली इनिंग 309/9 रन पर घोषित की। इसके जवाब में जिम्बाब्वे की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही। दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक जिम्बाब्वे ने अपने चार अहम विकेट गंवाकर महज 30 रन बनाए और अभी वो 279 रन पीछे है। 

जिम्बाब्वे की ओर से काइल जार्विस और क्रिस पोफू ने क्रमशः तीन-तीन विकेट झटके। इसके अलावा लेग स्पिनर ग्रीम क्रेमर दो विकेट लेने में कामयाब रहे। 

ये भी पढ़ेंः एबी डीविलियर्स ने तोड़ा टी-20 में युवराज सिंह का 'तूफानी' रिकॉर्ड!

जिम्बाब्वे की इस मैच में शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही। ओपनर हैमिल्टन मासाकाजा बिना खाता खोले ही मोर्ने मोर्कल की पहली बॉल पर एलबीडब्ल्यू होकर पवेलियन लौटे। दूसरे ओपनर चामू चिभाभा को भी मोर्कल ने मात्र 6 रन पर टेम्बा बावुमा के हाथ स्लिप में कैच आउट करवाया। इन दोनों के आउट होने पर क्रीज पर आए क्रेग एर्विन और ब्रेंडन टेलर ज्यादा देर तक विकेट पर जम नहीं सके। एर्विन को फिलेंडर ने 4 रन पर एलबीडब्ल्यू और टेलर को मोर्कल ने एबी डीबिलियर्स के हाथ शून्य के स्कोर पर कैच आउट कर पवेलियन में जाने को मजबूर किया। 

मैच के दूसरे दिन जिम्बाब्वे की डूबती हुई नइया को पार लगाने की जिम्मेदारी रायन बर्ल और काइल जार्विस के कंधों पर होगी। फिलहाल बर्ल 15* और जार्विस 4* रन पर नाबाद खेल रहे हैं। 
 
आगे पढ़ें

इस वजह से ऐतिहासिक है यह टेस्ट मैच
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

south africa vs zimbabwe port elizabeth test ab de villiers

स्पॉटलाइट

VIDEO: विराट के सामने ही अनुष्का को चूम बैठे शाहरुख, 'छइयां-छइयां' पर दोनों को खूब नचाया

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma dance with shahrukh khan at mumbai reception

AIIMS में वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिए नौकरी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Walk-in-interview in AIIMS Jodhpur for Junior Resident and Demonstrator post

75 रुपए थी सलमान खान की पहली कमाई, अब एक फिल्म का लेते हैं 150 करोड़, जानें कितनी संपत्ति

  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
know about salman khan property and annual income

इस एक्ट्रेस ने विनर समेत किए ऐसे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बिग बॉस भी हिल जाएंगे

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
gehana vasisth revealed some more secret about salman khan show bigg boss 11

घर में घुसते ही आम इंसान हो जाते हैं सलमान खान, देर से आने पर 'सुल्तान' से ये बात कहते हैं नौकर

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan birthday special he lives in his home without stardom

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण की मुलाकात के बहाने पाकिस्तान ने चला तुरुप का इक्का
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Read

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट, मौजूद रहीं बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की हस्तियां

ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज ऑलराउंडर ने कहा- वन-डे और टी20 में कोहली से बेहतर हैं रोहित शर्मा

sandeep patil says rohit better batsman than kohli in t20 and odi
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब युवराज सिंह ने रोहित शर्मा को दी थी अपनी बहन से दूर रहने की धमकी

Yuvraj told to Rohit stay away from my sister ritika sajdeh
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के इस तेज गेंदबाज के नाम दर्ज हुआ शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, 'महंगे' क्लब में हुए शामिल

mohammed siraj enters in expensive club of bowling department
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ बाहर

bcci announce team india 17 member squad for 6 ODIs in South Africa 
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Video: बाबर आजम ने 26 गेंदों में जमाया शतक, सानिया मिर्जा के पति ने जड़े लगातार 6 छक्के

babar azam hits century in 26 balls, shoaib malik hits 6 sixes in an over
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!