VIDEO: बॉलर के बार-बार बोलने पर फील्डर ने नहीं सुनी तो मार दी बॉल, हो गया बवाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 04:41 PM IST
दुबई में खेली जा रही पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग भले ही दर्शकों की कमी से जुझ रहा हो लेकिन इस टूर्नामेंट में रोमांच की कमी बिलकुल नजर नहीं आ रही है। करीब-करीब हर मैच में खिलाड़ी आपस में ही भिड़कर इस टूर्नामेंट को विवादित बनाते जा रहे हैं। 
इस बीच ताजा विवाद लाहौर कलंदर और क्वेटा के बीच खेले गए मुकाबले के दौरान सामने आया। इस मैच के अंतिम ओवरों में लाहौर कलंदर के सोहेल खान गेंदबाजी कर रहे होते हैं और वह बाउंड्री पर खड़े यासिर शाह को लगातार आवाज लगाकर कुछ कहना चाह रहे थे लेकिन शाह का ध्यान कहीं और था। 

इस बीच खान गुस्से से आग बबुला हो जाते हैं और गेंद शाह की ओर फेंक देते हैं। यह देखकर वहां मौजूद दर्शक से लेकर खिलाड़ी तक हैरान रह जाते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि अगर बॉल शाह को लग जाती तो वह घायल भी हो सकते थे लेकिन बॉल उनके नजदीक से होकर गुज जाती है। 

खान के इस बर्ताव से शाह को भी गुस्सा आ जाता और दोनों के बीच मैदान पर ही जमकर कहासुनी होती है। इस बीच कलंदर के कप्तान ब्रैंडन मैक्कुलम को मामला शांत करना पड़ता है। 
 



इस घटना के बाद एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर मजाक उड़ा। इंग्लैंड के पूर्व दिग्गज बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने भी इस घटना का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा, 'यह मेरे पूरे क्रिकेट करियर का सबसे फनी घटना थी। जब गेंदबाज ने फील्डर का ध्यान अपनी ओर दिलाने के लिए बॉल उस पर मारी दी।'

देखिए वीडियो- 
 

 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

