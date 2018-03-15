VIDEO: बॉलर के बार-बार बोलने पर फील्डर ने नहीं सुनी तो मार दी बॉल, हो गया बवाल

I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary...— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 14, 2018
UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sohail Khan decides if the fielder Yasir Shah won't stand where he wants him to he will just throw the ball at him #PSL2018 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/8G6C4k5JH1— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2018
निदाहास ट्रॉफी में आज टीम इंडिया और बांग्लादेश के बीच टूर्नामेंट का पांचवां मुकाबला खेला जाना है। इस मैच में बांग्लादेशी जब मैदान पर उतरेंगे तो उनके बाजुओं पर काली पट्टी बंधी होगी।
14 मार्च 2018