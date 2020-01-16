शहर चुनें

Cricket News

धोनी को BCCI ने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से किया बाहर, सोशल मीडिया पर नाराजगी, भावुक हुए फैंस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 04:03 PM IST
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने साल 2020 के लिए अपने खिलाड़ियों की सालाना अनुबंध सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार धोनी ट्रेंड करने लगे और उनके संन्यास की अटकलें और तेज हो गईं।  दरअसल भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को बोर्ड ने अपने सालाना कॉन्ट्रैक्ट की लिस्ट से ही बाहर कर दिया है और उन्हें किसी भी ग्रेड में जगह नहीं मिली है।
बोर्ड द्वारा अक्टूबर 2019 से सितंबर 2020 के लिए जारी की गई सूची में कुल चार ग्रेड बनाए गए हैं जिसमें पांच नए चेहरों के साथ कुल 27 खिलाड़ियों के साथ करार किए गए हैं।

सबसे ऊपर के ए+ ग्रेड में कप्तान विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा और जसप्रीत बुमराह को ही जगह मिली है, ऐसे ही अलग-अलग ग्रेड में अलग-अलग खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया गया है लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह है कि शायद पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है जब दिग्गज धोनी को पूरी लिस्ट से ही बाहर कर दिया गया है। 
 
इसी को लेकर धोनी समर्थकों में काफी गुस्सा है और वे सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं और नाराजगी जता रहे हैं। लोगों ने #ThankYouDhoni #MSDhoni के नाम से ट्रेंड चलाए और अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी।
