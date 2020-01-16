धोनी को BCCI ने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से किया बाहर, सोशल मीडिया पर नाराजगी, भावुक हुए फैंस

Unbelievable!!!! did not include him in BCCI Grad List. #Dhoni one &only captain to win ICC champion trophy, WT20, WC 50-overs. Dhoni World Best Wicketkeeper/World Best Finisher Batsman/World Best Captain/Very Very Hard to believe the decision by BCCI #BCCI #MSDhoni @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/4T8dYYTq9b— G Ramesh (@grameshkerala) January 16, 2020
Mahi is not in the BCCI's central contracts list.Probably his ODI carrier started and ended in the same way.#BCCI#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Rj0eCQDFlp— Nishant Raj (@nishant4_king) January 16, 2020
Literally disgusted by pathetic move by #BCCI . How thankless board can be towards #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/u9OjaxZEaR— I_Raghumm (@IRaghumm) January 16, 2020
14 or 16 whatever no. of matches CSK will this year, will be cheered like nothing before..— 🐣 (@tom_jerryi) January 16, 2020
looking at #Dhoni's Portfolio, I am sure he will get the 2nd biggest farewell of Cricketing History,
& ofcourse whole Qaiyanaat will work for a "Happy Ending" on 29 May 😁#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/bG01cfaUq6
HEART BREAKING NEWS 🥺💔:- MS dhoni out from bcci annual contract list#thankyoudhoni pic.twitter.com/4YWBFeUUfp— Chintan Kalsariya 🇮🇳 (@iAmchintan69) January 16, 2020
1) Dhoni plays last ODI in India at home with army cap— Geeky Comrad (@GeekyComrade) January 16, 2020
2) World cup fail
3) Out of BCCI contract
4) Struggle in IPL to make it into T20WC
5) Retirement #ThankYouDhoni#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/6sQEqvVLAl
साल 2020 के पहले वनडे में टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों करारी शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने विराट सेना को एकतरफा मुकाबले में दस विकेट से हराया।
16 जनवरी 2020