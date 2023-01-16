Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Smriti Mandhana to Mithali raj and Harmanpreet Kaur know women cricketers reaction

WIPL: महिला आईपीएल से बदलेगी भारतीय क्रिकेट की सूरत, जानें मीडिया अधिकारों की नीलामी के बाद किसने क्या कहा?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2023 06:46 PM IST
सार

महिला आईपीएल के मीडिया अधिकार रिलायंस के स्वामित्व वाली वायाकॉम 18 कंपनी ने खरीदे हैं। अगले पांच साल तक महिला आईपीएल के मैचों का प्रसारण करने के लिए यह ग्रुप बीसीसीआई को 951 करोड़ रुपये देगा। 
 

महिला आईपीएल
महिला आईपीएल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

महिला आईपीएल का पहला सीजन इस साल मार्च के महीने में होना है और इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। इस टूर्नामेंट की मीडिया अधिकारों की नीलामी हो चुकी है। महिला आईपीएल के मीडिया अधिकार रिलायंस के स्वामित्व वाली वायाकॉम 18 कंपनी ने खरीदे हैं। अगले पांच साल तक महिला आईपीएल के मैचों का प्रसारण करने के लिए यह ग्रुप बीसीसीआई को 951 करोड़ रुपये देगा। इस हिसाब से बीसीसीआई को हर मैच के लिए 7.09 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे। 


महिला आईपीएल के मीडिया अधिकारों के लिए इतनी बड़ी बोली लगने के बाद सभी ने खुशी जताई है। कई महिला खिलाड़ियों का मानना है कि यह टूर्नामेंट भारतीय क्रिकेट की सूरत बदल देगा। भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर से लेकर स्मृति मंधाना और मिताली राज जैसी सीनियर खिलाड़ियों ने महिला आईपीएल की शुरुआत के लिए बीसीसीआई और बोर्ड के सचिव जय शाह को शुक्रिया कहा है। आइए जानते हैं मीडिया अधिकारों पर भारतीय क्रिकेट के सितारों और दिग्गजों ने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी।


बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने वायाकाम 18 को मीडिया अधिकार मिलने पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा "महिला आईपीएल के मीडिया अधिकार जीतने के लिए वायाकॉम 18 को बधाई। बीसीसीआई और भारत की महिला खिलाड़ियों में आपके विश्वास के लिए धन्यवाद। वायाकॉम ने 951 करोड़ रुपये देने का वादा किया है, जिसका अर्थ है अगले पांच वर्षों (2023-27) के लिए प्रति मैच मूल्य 7.09 करोड़ रुपये। यह महिला क्रिकेट के लिए बहुत अहम समय है।" उन्होंने आगे लिखा "भुगतान इक्विटी के बाद, महिला आईपीएल के मीडिया अधिकारों के लिए आज की बोली एक और ऐतिहासिक जनादेश है। यह भारत में महिला क्रिकेट के सशक्तिकरण के लिए एक बड़ा और निर्णायक कदम है, जो सभी उम्र की महिलाओं की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करेगा। यह सचमुच एक नया सवेरा है!"


महिला क्रिकेटर स्मृति मंधाना ने लिखा "आज का दिन हर भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को याद रहेगा। महिला आईपीएल आखिरकार आकार ले रहा है। बीसीसीआई, जय शाह और इसमें शामिल सभी लोग बहुत प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। इस वैश्विक मंच के साथ महिला क्रिकेट अगले स्तर तक जाएगा। चलो लड़कियों, यह सब तुम्हारा है!"




झूलन गोस्वामी ने लिखा "यह बहुत खुशी की बात है और महिला क्रिकेट की विश्वसनीयता और विकास का प्रमाण है। बहुत खुश हूँ। बीसीसीआई को सलाम और वायाकाम 18 को शुभकामनाएं।"




हरमनप्रीत कौर ने लिखा "महिला क्रिकेट में एक ऐतिहासिक दिन के लिए वायाकाम 18 और बीसीसीआई और जय शाह को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आज एक नया युग है जहां हमारी महिला क्रिकेटरों को वह मंच मिलेगा जिसकी वे वैश्विक मंच पर फलने-फूलने, उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने और विकसित होने की हकदार हैं। मुझे यकीन है कि हमारे पास जो प्रतिभा है, उससे आप मंत्रमुग्ध हो जाएंगे!"




भारतीय स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने इसे शानदार खबर बताया




दिनेश कार्तिक ने लिखा "यह अच्छी खबर है । बहुत बढ़िया बीसीसीआई और जय शाह, महिला क्रिकेट के लिए बड़ी जीत। 




मिताली राज ने लिखा "महिला आईपीएल सामान्य रूप से महिला क्रिकेट और क्रिकेट के लिए गेम चेंजर साबित होगा। यह विकास उस संबंध में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर दर्शाता है। बीसीसीआई और जय शाह सर एक उत्कृष्ट टूर्नामेंट के लिए तत्पर हैं।"




एनसीए के हेड वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा "महिला क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छी खबर है। वायाकाम 18 ने अगले पांच साल के लिए महिला आईपीएल मीडिया अधिकार 950 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक कीमत पर खरीदे। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही महिला क्रिकेट में टैलेंट की भरमार होगी।"




पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर पार्थिव पटेल ने लिखा "दुनिया भर में बीसीसीआई महिला और महिला क्रिकेटरों के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन। बीसीसीआई की टीम और वायाकाम ग्रुप को बधाई।"




महिला आईपीएल के लिए टीमों का एलान इसी महीने के अंत में हो सकता है। इसके बाद फरवरी में होने वाले मेगा ऑक्शन में खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगेगी। इस नीलामी में खिलाड़ियों को खरीदकर सभी फ्रेंचाईजी अपनी टीम बनाएंगी और मार्च में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन होगा। 
