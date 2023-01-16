WIPL: महिला आईपीएल से बदलेगी भारतीय क्रिकेट की सूरत, जानें मीडिया अधिकारों की नीलामी के बाद किसने क्या कहा?

Today’s a day that every Indian women cricketer will remember. The #WIPL is finally taking shape. @BCCI, @JayShah and all those involved deserve huge praise. Women’s cricket will go to the next level with this global stage provided. Come on girls, it’s all yours for the taking! — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 16, 2023

This is so heartening and a testimony to the credibility and growth of Women’s Cricket. Am so delighted. Hats off to @bcciwomen and all the best to @viacom18 https://t.co/KT3rsZ4da2 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 16, 2023

Huge congratulations to Viacom18 and @BCCI, @JayShah for a historic day in women’s cricket. Today marks a new era where our women cricketers will get the platform they deserve to thrive, excel and develop on the global stage. I’m sure you’ll be mesmerized by the talent we have! — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 16, 2023

This is great news . Well done @JayShah and @BCCI



Womens cricket for the win ❤️ https://t.co/zliWLNt4cA — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

The Women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard. Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, @JayShah Sir. https://t.co/7kQ2vgPwRx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 16, 2023

Wonderful news for women's cricket with @viacom18 winning the Women's IPL media rights for the next five years for more than INR 950 crore.This is a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India and I am sure it won't be long before the talent pool swells considerably. @BCCI https://t.co/ZkoxdmYZzS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 16, 2023

A historic day for @BCCIWomen and women cricketers around the globe 👏 Congratulations to the @BCCI team and @Viacom18Studios https://t.co/KrZvSPdFqO — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 16, 2023

महिला क्रिकेटर स्मृति मंधाना ने लिखा "आज का दिन हर भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर को याद रहेगा। महिला आईपीएल आखिरकार आकार ले रहा है। बीसीसीआई, जय शाह और इसमें शामिल सभी लोग बहुत प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। इस वैश्विक मंच के साथ महिला क्रिकेट अगले स्तर तक जाएगा। चलो लड़कियों, यह सब तुम्हारा है!"झूलन गोस्वामी ने लिखा "यह बहुत खुशी की बात है और महिला क्रिकेट की विश्वसनीयता और विकास का प्रमाण है। बहुत खुश हूँ। बीसीसीआई को सलाम और वायाकाम 18 को शुभकामनाएं।"हरमनप्रीत कौर ने लिखा "महिला क्रिकेट में एक ऐतिहासिक दिन के लिए वायाकाम 18 और बीसीसीआई और जय शाह को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आज एक नया युग है जहां हमारी महिला क्रिकेटरों को वह मंच मिलेगा जिसकी वे वैश्विक मंच पर फलने-फूलने, उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने और विकसित होने की हकदार हैं। मुझे यकीन है कि हमारे पास जो प्रतिभा है, उससे आप मंत्रमुग्ध हो जाएंगे!"भारतीय स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने इसे शानदार खबर बतायादिनेश कार्तिक ने लिखा "यह अच्छी खबर है । बहुत बढ़िया बीसीसीआई और जय शाह, महिला क्रिकेट के लिए बड़ी जीत।मिताली राज ने लिखा "महिला आईपीएल सामान्य रूप से महिला क्रिकेट और क्रिकेट के लिए गेम चेंजर साबित होगा। यह विकास उस संबंध में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर दर्शाता है। बीसीसीआई और जय शाह सर एक उत्कृष्ट टूर्नामेंट के लिए तत्पर हैं।"एनसीए के हेड वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा "महिला क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छी खबर है। वायाकाम 18 ने अगले पांच साल के लिए महिला आईपीएल मीडिया अधिकार 950 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक कीमत पर खरीदे। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही महिला क्रिकेट में टैलेंट की भरमार होगी।"पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर पार्थिव पटेल ने लिखा "दुनिया भर में बीसीसीआई महिला और महिला क्रिकेटरों के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन। बीसीसीआई की टीम और वायाकाम ग्रुप को बधाई।"महिला आईपीएल के लिए टीमों का एलान इसी महीने के अंत में हो सकता है। इसके बाद फरवरी में होने वाले मेगा ऑक्शन में खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगेगी। इस नीलामी में खिलाड़ियों को खरीदकर सभी फ्रेंचाईजी अपनी टीम बनाएंगी और मार्च में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन होगा।