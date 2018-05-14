राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए बुरी खबर, मेंटर शेन वॉर्न ने बीच IPL में छोड़ा टीम का साथ
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 04:22 PM IST
IPL 2018 के प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए संघर्ष कर रही राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम के लिए बुरी खबर है। टीम को पहले सीजन में चैंपियन बनाने वाले बाद में मेंटर की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले शेन वॉर्न ने अचानक ऑस्ट्रेलिया लौटने का फैसला लिया है। हालांकि सोमवार को उन्होंने ट्विटर पर बताया कि वह मंगलवार को केकेआर के खिलाफ होने वाले अहम मैच के बाद ही स्वदेश लौटेंगे।
Awesome win from the @rajasthanroyals over the Mumbai Indians tonight. The boys are starting to peak at the right time and the owners have just cancelled my flight so I have 1 more game on Tuesday against KKR !!!!!!!
