बर्फ पर स्टार क्रिकेटरों के साथ खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे बूम-बूम अफरीदी और स्मिथ

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:51 PM IST
shahid afridi and graeme smith joins ice cricket

आइस क्रिकेट

ग्रीम स्मिथ और शाहिद अफरीदी 8 और 9 फरवरी को स्विट्जरलैंड के सैंट मोरित्ज़ पर होने वाले आइस क्रिकेट से जुड़ गए हैं। बता दें कि बर्फ पर होने वाले क्रिकेट में उद्घाटन में कई पूर्व स्टार क्रिकेटर्स हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।
जहां अफरीदी संन्यास लेने के बाद भी नियमित रूप से क्रिकेट खेलते रहे हैं। वहीं स्मिथ पिछले साल मास्टर्स चैंपियंस लीग के बाद पहली बार क्रिकेट खेलते नजर आएंगे। 

मजेदार बात यह है कि आइस क्रिकेट के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्मद कैफ, शोएब अख्तर, महेला जयवर्धने, लसिथ मलिंगा, माइक हसी, जैक्स कैलिस, डेनियल विटोरी, नाथन मैकुलम, ग्रांट एलियट, मोंटी पानेसर और ओवेस शाह ने खेलने की पुष्टि कर दी है।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान ग्रीम स्मिथ ने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं पता कि क्या उम्मीद करूं, लेकिन मैं विश्व के खूबसूरत हिस्से में खेलने के लिए बेहद उत्सुक हूं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह कार्यक्रम बहुत ही सफल होगा।'

अपने पुराने साथियों के साथ दोबारा खेलने के बारे में स्मिथ ने कहा, 'इस इवेंट में कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स शामिल हैं। मैंने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में इन सभी के खिलाफ खेला है। उनके साथ मिलकर समय बिताना अच्छा लगेगा। हमारी कोशिश अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर होगी।'

आयोजक वीजे स्पोर्ट्स ने दावा किया है कि इस इवेंट को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) की हरी झंडी मिली है। खिलाड़ियों को स्पाइक्स की जगह स्पोर्ट्स शूज पहनना होंगे। दो दिवसीय चलने वाले इस इवेंट के मैच मैटिंग पर खेले जाएंगे।
